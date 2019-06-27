SodaStream revisits history in new Pride campaign

From miners proudly posing in their rough work attire while kissing and a beautiful transgender bride standing next to her proud mom, to a same-sex couple attending prom, this campaign is meant to share the message that no one should ever have to hide who they truly are.

The bride featured in the video is Lila Blilat, a transgender woman who is close to SodaStream's heart. Her incredible journey from part of a traditional, nomadic Muslim community to becoming the face of the 2019 Tel Aviv Pride Parade is inspiring. Lila is from the traditional Bedouin town of Rahat in Israel where the SodaStream factory is located. SodaStream actively supports this community by providing employment, especially for Bedouin women, who are often encouraged not to work and her inclusion in this campaign is an extension of these efforts.

"At SodaStream we stand for people, no matter their origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation ," said SodaStream CMO Matti Yahav. "We are well-known for the fun and lighthearted yet important messages in our campaigns. This time around we wanted to strike another cord with a poignant and emotional campaign that members of this community can - and should - feel visible within."

Watch the new "Imagine a world" video here.

"It's a dream come true to be featured in such an uplifting global campaign. It gives me strength to continue to fight to be myself and to help others do the same. I truly believe this video helps spread the love from SodaStream to overlooked communities around the world," commented Lila Blilat.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leader in at-home sparkling beverage preparation. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.ca and follow SodaStream Canada on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE SodaStream Canada

For further information: For media inquiries or additional information please contact: Carrie Rotenberg, PR Manager, carrie@themintagency.com, 416.910.0370