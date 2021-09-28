SodaStream Canada welcomes The Garden, Edelman Canada as new AORs

The partnerships come on the heels of a successful launch campaign for SodaStream and bubly earlier this year.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a highly successful launch campaign earlier this year, SodaStream Canada has added Edelman Canada and The Garden to its agency roster.

The Garden is now the growing brand's strategic and creative agency of record, while Edelman will take on the role of public relations and influencer marketing agency of record.

SodaStream invited both agencies to join its roster full time following a trial engagement earlier this year to launch the collaboration between SodaStream and bubly. The resulting integrated campaign featuring Canadian singer Michael Buble drove impressive results for the brand, quickly becoming the most successful flavours in the category.

"We look for partners who think creatively and help us drive innovation in our category," says Kyle Millar, head of marketing for SodaStream Canada. "After working with The Garden and Edelman this year, it couldn't be clearer that they're the right partners to add to our marketing and communications bench. Together, we're excited to keep tapping into the love for our brand and take it to the next level."

The brand has already revealed plans for another major campaign later this fall to launch PepsiCo™ for SodaStream flavours in Canada. The new syrups include five of the classic PepsiCo flavours – Pepsi™, Diet Pepsi™, Pepsi™ Zero Sugar, 7Up™, and 7Up™ Zero. The PepsiCo for SodaStream flavours will hit shelves this October at more than 5,000 grocery, drug, mass and convenience retailers across Canada, and at SodaStream.ca.

"SodaStream is just the kind of purpose-driven brand we love to work with at Edelman," says Jennifer Meehan, head of the Brand Practice at Edelman Canada. "After the success of our first campaign, we know we've only scratched the surface of what we can do together. Our whole team is ready to do more of what we do best – drive earned results and fan loyalty through our creative work and thoughtful influencer partnerships."

"Kyle and his team are a passionate group of marketers who've shown a genuine commitment to doing breakthrough work," adds Shane Ogilvie, co-founder and chief creative officer at The Garden. "We had a blast working with them on the bubly Drops launch this spring and we're honoured that they want to make this a long-term partnership. We're excited to help build even stronger, emotionally-driven connections between Canadians and SodaStream across all their brand touchpoints."

Edelman Canada and The Garden join OMD, which handles media strategy and buying for SodaStream, and Praxis, which handles the brand's social media community management.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStreamCanada on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Garden

The Garden is one of Canada's top independent creative agencies driven by the belief that brands should start focusing less on the impressions they buy and more on the impression they make. Through a highly strategic and holistic approach to creative problem solving and design, The Garden is committed to helping companies build more emotionally connected relationships with their customers – because every brand deserves to be loved.

About Edelman

Edelman is a leading global communications firm that partners with many of the world's largest and emerging businesses and organizations, helping them evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. Among its many honours, the firm was awarded a Cannes Lion in 2019, named a top three Strategy Magazine PR Agency of the Year for three consecutive years and "Best Place to work" for eight consecutive years by Glassdoor. Edelman owns specialty firms Edelman Intelligence (research) and United Entertainment Group (entertainment, sports, lifestyle).

