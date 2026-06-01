SOCIETY OF UNITED PROFESSIONALS OPENING NEW SASKATOON OFFICE

SASKATOON, SK, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Society of United Professionals ("the Society") is cutting the ribbon on a new community office in Saskatoon. The office opening follows the successful merger this past fall of the union and 450 management professionals at the City of Saskatoon (formerly "SCMMA", now "Local 222").

Event Details:

When: Tuesday June 2, 3pm – 4pm

Where: Unit 4, 511 1st Ave N, Saskatoon, S7K 1X5

"We are thrilled to be following through on our commitment to provide the strongest possible representation to these incredible management professionals," said Society President Rebecca Caron. "With this office we are showing that we are here to stay. Not only will the office support servicing our newest members, but it will also serve as a community hub for the people of Saskatoon."

Last October, 450 management professionals at the City of Saskatoon voted overwhelmingly to merge with the Society. This made the Society the official bargaining and labour relations agent for these municipal employees who had been two-and-a-half years without a contract. In April, with the Society's support, Local 222 successfully bargained and ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

"We are very proud to be opening a brick-and-mortar office in Saskatoon," said Local 222 Vice-President Greg Hippe. "We have already seen the difference that Society representation can make for our members, and this office will help to expand our ability to support the membership and our community."

The Society is a professional union that exists to ensure the best rewards, career opportunities, and working conditions for the members it represents. The Society prides itself on conducting labour relations with its employers through the framework of a mature and mutually beneficial partnership. The union has an excellent track record of negotiating improvements to its members' salaries, benefits, and working conditions at the bargaining table.

"The Society prides itself on being a union that gives back to the communities in which our members live and work," said President Caron. "We look forward to continuing that tradition right here in Saskatoon."

The Society will be hosting a charity golf tournament in support of Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan later this week.

About:

The Society of United Professionals, IFPTE Local 160, was founded more than 80 years ago by engineers seeking better working conditions. Today, the Society represents more than 10,000 professionals in the energy, legal, and municipal sectors. Their members include engineers, lawyers, management professionals, project managers, analysts, trainers, IT specialists, and many more jobs across their sectors. Their members work at employers such as Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power, Legal Aid Ontario, Electrical Safety Authority, the Independent Electricity System Operator, the City of Saskatoon, and many others.

Society Local 222 (formerly "SCMMA"), was founded in 1996. They support City of Saskatoon employees as they ensure the delivery of excellent policies and services for the community.

SOURCE Society of United Professionals

Media contact: Jeremy Johnston-Kaye, Communications Officer, 416-553-3516, [email protected]