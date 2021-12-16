MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces the result of the unitholders meeting of the SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio held December 15, 2021.

Changes to the investment objective

The unitholders of the SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio approved the previously announced proposal to change the fund's investment objective, which will be as follows:

The Portfolio is a strategic asset allocation fund. Its objective is to achieve a balance between long-term capital appreciation and income. The Portfolio invests primarily in Canadian or foreign equity and fixed-income securities and/or in units of mutual funds which themselves invest primarily in Canadian or foreign equity and fixed-income securities.

The Portfolio follows the responsible approach to investing described in the section on "Responsible Investing" in the first part of the Simplified Prospectus (Part A).

The changes to the investment objective are intended to increase the geographic diversification of the fund's investment portfolio. The new investment objective will allow to increase exposure to foreign investments. The Portfolio will be allowed to invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities. The changes will not, however, change the investment portfolio's target asset allocation between fixed-income and equity securities, which will remain at 50% and 50% respectively.

It is expected that the changes to the Portfolio's investment objectives will be made effective January 1st, 2022.

The Manager is not required to implement the changes announced and reserves the right to postpone implementation of the changes.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 44.5 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

