Società Gasdotti Italia Selects Copperleaf for Asset Investment Planning and Management

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by Società Gasdotti Italia (SGI), Italy's second largest gas transmission system operator.

Copperleaf Asset™ will enable SGI to create optimal asset strategies, incorporating both financial and non-financial metrics in a streamlined investment decision-making process to maximize value while minimizing risk in line with its corporate objectives.

SGI operates more than 1800 km of pipeline throughout central Italy, transporting gas to key urban and industrial centers. The company is currently making significant investments in energy efficiency and network upgrades to ensure they can meet sustainability objectives and prepare for the energy transition.

"Our deep experience with gas transmission and asset health and risk modelling across Europe meant Copperleaf was a natural choice as a partner for SGI," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "We look forward to working together and thank them for trusting us with this important project."

"SGI's partnership with Copperleaf will allow us to further increase safety standards, maintain our reliable service, and allow us guide short and medium-term asset interventions," said Raffaele Maiello, Chief Operating Officer at SGI. "This will support SGI to continue safely and efficiently managing our infrastructure and help achieve our sustainability goals."

"We are delighted to welcome SGI, our first client in Italy, to the Copperleaf Community," said Cristiano Martincigh, Regional Sales Director for Copperleaf in Southern Europe. "The Copperleaf Solution will empower SGI to make informed trade-off decisions between capital and maintenance costs, and understand how different scenarios will impact asset strategies through powerful what-if scenario planning capabilities."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, future plans or opportunities. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2022 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Società Gasdotti Italia

Società Gasdotti Italia is Italy's second largest gas transmission operator, delivering natural gas throughout the country with a pipeline network of over 1800 km. The company is focused on strengthening the safety, flexibility and quality of their services as they adapt to the demands of the energy transition.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

Source: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

For further information: Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Office: +1.604.639.9700, Email: Media Relations