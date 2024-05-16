Social prescribing project Links2Wellbeing receives funding to continue work connecting older adults across Ontario to community health resources and social supports

Partnership between Alliance for Healthier Communities and Older Adult Centres' Association of Ontario helps create meaningful connections that address isolation and loneliness among older people.

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alliance for Healthier Communities and the Older Adult Centres Association of Ontario are pleased to announce additional funding from an anonymous donor to continue their partnership on Phase 2 of the Links2Wellbeing (L2W) Social Prescribing for Older Adults project for another four years.

Launched in 2021, the L2W project teams and their community health partners work with health providers across Ontario to build sustainable local frameworks for social prescribing. These frameworks enable referrals for socially isolated older adults to a range of tailored, non-clinical services available through their local Seniors Active Living Centre (SALC). To date, the project has worked with 93 SALC programs and over 200 healthcare organizations, including 27 Community Health Centres and Community Family Health Teams, resulting in more than 1,500 older adults in Ontario being referred through L2W.

The referrals, primarily for social isolation, loneliness, and depression, have yielded remarkable results. Over a six-month period, 52% of referred clients reported a decrease in loneliness, a figure that rose to 62% after a year. Forty per cent (40%) also reported improved physical and mental health, as well as a stronger sense of community, since joining programs at their local SALC.

Participants report expanded knowledge, broadened perspectives, and a renewed sense of self-worth and approach to life. Many clients say that participating in activities at the SALC made them "love life again" and "feel more fulfilled." Additionally, clients recovering from serious health conditions, including cancer treatment and hospitalization for depression, credit their local SALC with playing a vital role in their recovery.

Staff at Seniors Active Living Centres across Ontario note the importance of this program in creating a sense of purpose for clients, reflecting that: "It's the little things like getting out of bed, not having anything really going on that day, nothing to look forward to, no one to talk to, no plans. That can be difficult. [L2W] gave them a purpose, a place to play, a place to socialize, a routine, and friends."

In addition, the Links2Wellbeing project created an Ontario and National Community of Practice on Social Prescribing. Throughout the project, presentations on how to implement social prescribing were also made in many clinical and healthcare settings.

Thanks to an anonymous funder, the Links2Wellbeing project will continue for another four years. The next phase of the project aims to further integrate social prescribing into Ontario's healthcare system and into the community-based seniors' sector, and to increase the program's capacity and reach.

"The last three years have clearly demonstrated the positive impact social prescribing can have on reducing social isolation and/or loneliness among older adults. Connecting older adults with Seniors Active Living Centre (SALC) programs and other community supports has fostered social connections, helped older adults rediscover previous interests, developed new recreation and leisure pursuits, and contributed to their overall sense of wellbeing. In addition to the individual benefits experienced by older adults, the Links2Wellbeing (L2W) project has enabled SALCs and the OACAO to develop new relationships, create innovative partnerships and begin the journey of integrating social prescribing within both the health and seniors-service sectors."

- Sue Hesjedahl, Executive Director, Older Adult Centres' Association of Ontario

"Ontario is experiencing a health human resources crisis and ensuring that clinical staff are working to their full scope of practice is one way to ensure the limited resources are maximized. Alliance members' experience with social prescribing and programs like Links2Wellbeing has demonstrated that when older adults participate in social prescribing, they access their clinician less frequently – freeing up that time for other people to be seen. That's a positive effect for the whole health system. For individuals, getting connected to programs and organizations to help meet non-clinical needs has positive impacts on physical and mental health outcomes – from exercise and healthy eating programs that prevent and help manage chronic conditions, to social groups that help address loneliness and isolation, lowering risk for depression and other mental health issues. Social prescribing provides the missing link in our health and social systems that helps providers and organizations respond to what matters most to people's health, wellbeing and lives."

- Sarah Hobbs, CEO, Alliance for Healthier Communities

