Social Media Manager Shares the Red Flags and Green Flags - When To Run From and When To Sign With a New Employer

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - There is something truly special about finding a workplace that not only values you as an employee but trusts your experience and supports your ideas. Having said that, sometimes you get a little desperate in a job search and end up contractually obliged to a rapacious employer.

"Worry not, as with dating, there are some welcoming green flags to look out for and some glaring, run-for-the-hills red flags that when your potential boss or interviewer drops a clanger, you thank them for their time and pick a new option." shares James R.C. Smith, a Social Media Manager and Community-Building Strategist .

James continues, "Social Media and Marketing are fantastic roles and almost every company needs one. The issues often arise when everyone thinks they can do it. I've had the pleasure of working in some of the greatest brands with incredible teams in Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom, but I've also done my dues in some teams that could use a little guidance. Here are what to look out for on your next role:"

Red Flags:

"We're a family" = translation: we're not a family.

"We work hard and play hard" = translation: once a year we have a mandatory office BBQ with icebreakers and overly competitive games with the boss.

"There are usually 7 or 8 rounds of interviews" = "We don't know how to make a decision and everything you do will go through endless approval stages."

Non-remote/hybrid work - for the average office job, there aren't many benefits to commuting and working in a cubicle. Most people get more done given the opportunity to work from home.

The management contradicts each other and lets the teams figure it out.

"You'll be expected to hit the ground running" = We don't understand your job so can't train you.

If they call the Social Media staff 'Gurus/Rockstars/Ninjas' instead of their job title.

If the interviewer can't answer your questions about the duties or details of your job, you're not going to get help later.

"We've got an assignment for you as part of the interview process." = translation: "We need you to do some free work for us which we'll use but not pay you."

Green Flags:

They're interested in you as a person and what you do outside of work.

They ask follow-up questions instead of going through the list they printed out.

"You're the expert, so you'll get to lead" = translation: You know more than us, that's why we want you.

"Work-life balance is important to us" followed by a list of benefits that have nothing to do with work.

Remote/hybrid policies that understand different people work differently and benefit from a non-office environment.

Professional development opportunities - the company wants you to grow in your position and beyond.

The entire team, from the interns to the CEO can clearly tell you the company's mission and path to get there.

"As the talent, you're in the driving seat. The people who want to interview you are finding out if they're a good match for you as well as the other way around. I'm also looking for my perfect match for a long-term career opportunity, so I'll be using these red and green flags to guide my way. And yes, this was a blatant ad for myself. I'm a Marketer, I can't help it."

James R.C. Smith is an experienced Social Media Strategist and Community Manager in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.

SOURCE SocialDad