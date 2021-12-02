Social Enterprise for Canada (SEC) Update on Ransom Ware Attack

NEWMARKET, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - On November 23rd, Social Enterprise for Canada (SEC) learned that it was the target of an organized cyber security ransom ware attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its email and IT systems. The attack escalated December 1st when an email was sent to clients.

SEC advises anyone, who may have received an email in the last 48 hours not to open, click links or respond to it.

The organization is taking immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying York Regional Police and is working with Check Point (a cyber-security agency) in activating a contingency plan to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. SEC is actively working to restore its systems as soon as possible.

SEC is not aware of any evidence at this time that any client data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation. Resolution of the incident will take time, and SEC will provide an update when it is resolved.

About Social Enterprise for Canada

SEC is a 30 plus years' charitable agency serving families, children, and newcomers in York, Peel, Durham, Simcoe and Toronto regions. It serves up to 15,000 individuals a year and is a trusted service provider of the federal, provincial and regional governments.

For further information: Patricia Cousins, CEO, Cell - 905 251 2038, Al Duffy, Board Chair, Cell - 416 432 5160