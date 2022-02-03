SOCAN Responds to Tabling of Online Streaming Act

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - SOCAN, the Society of Composers, Authors & Music Publishers of Canada, welcomes the tabling of the Online Streaming Act, and is in support of the proposed legislation as a foundation for now and the future.

"The Online Streaming Act is a big step in the right direction," said Jennifer Brown, SOCAN CEO. "The government has clearly heard from Canada's music creators that they need support to create and to be fairly promoted on streaming services, and this bill sets the stage for that to happen."

Currently, for every dollar in music licenses from Canadian TV and radio broadcasters, around 34 cents are distributed to Canadian songwriters and composers, but for every license dollar from online streaming, only 10 cents remain in Canada. The Online Streaming Act is the first step to correcting that inequity for music creators.

Online streaming services promoting Canadian music will make it easier for Canadian audiences to find and engage with our songs and stories.

"The existing Broadcasting Act was designed before the Internet was a music delivery platform, and modernization is desperately needed," Brown added. "Reforming the Broadcasting Act is a necessary step to strengthening Canadian songwriters and composers' place within Canada and supporting Canadian music in a digital world."

SOCAN thanks Minister Rodriguez for staying true to the promise of introducing this important Bill and looks forward to all parties stepping up for what's right for Canada's culture and economy.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that links more than four million creators and publishers of music and visual artists around the world with more than a quarter of a million businesses and individuals in Canada alone. More than 175,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. To find out more: www.socan.com

