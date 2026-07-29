SOCAN & SoundExchange Announce Agreement for SOCAN to Acquire CMRRA

Transaction will streamline reproduction rights services for music publishers and creators in Canada, leveraging nearly a decade of SoundExchange investment in the operational transformation of CMRRA

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- SOCAN and SoundExchange today announced that they have entered into a purchase agreement under which SOCAN will acquire from SoundExchange, the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction represents a shared commitment to strengthen the music rights ecosystem and ensure songwriters, composers, music publishers, artists, and rights owners continue to benefit from efficient, modern, and innovative rights administration services.

SOCAN, SoundExchange, and CMRRA logos.

The proposed acquisition brings together SOCAN's century-long leadership in performing rights administration and advocacy – alongside nearly a decade of reproduction rights expertise – with CMRRA's more than 50 years of specialized expertise in reproduction rights.

"Acquiring CMRRA is about strengthening Canada's music rights landscape and building a more seamless experience for music publishers and creators. By bringing together CMRRA and SOCAN, we have an opportunity to harness our respective strengths and support long-term growth," said Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN. "SoundExchange has been a strong and reliable home for CMRRA, ensuring continuity and care through a period of significant change in our industry. That foundation in reproduction rights and expertise will play a central role in advancing a more connected and effective music rights management system in Canada."

"When SoundExchange acquired CMRRA nearly a decade ago, we saw an opportunity to strengthen its foundation, invest in its future, and enhance the services it provides to music publishers and songwriters," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Together, SoundExchange and CMRRA have built a strong, innovative, and thriving organization. We are proud of the progress achieved and believe SOCAN is the right organization to build on that success. This transaction benefits creators, publishers, and the broader music community while allowing SoundExchange to continue advancing our core mission of delivering value to artists and rights owners around the world."

"CMRRA has benefited greatly from SoundExchange's investment, partnership, and commitment to our mission, and we are proud of the progress we have made together," said Paul Shaver, President of CMRRA. "As we look ahead, this next chapter with SOCAN represents an exciting opportunity to build on that foundation, drive innovation, deepen our service to music publishers and self-published songwriters, and contribute to a more integrated and effective rights administration ecosystem in Canada."

Details of the transaction are confidential.

About SOCAN

For 100 years, SOCAN has been Canada's largest member-owned music rights organization, resolutely upholding the fundamental truth that music has value. SOCAN collects license fees for the public performance and reproduction of music, matches them to rights holders, and distributes them as royalties to music creators and publishers in Canada and around the world. With a century of expertise and innovation, SOCAN continues to advocate fair compensation for the work of its nearly 200,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. Learn more at socan.com.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, SoundExchange has collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms including Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as international royalties through a global network of partners. Learn more at soundexchange.com.

About CMRRA

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA) represents the vast majority of music publishers doing business in Canada, licensing reproduction rights and administering royalties for musical works. For more than 50 years, CMRRA has been at the forefront of the evolving music rights landscape, licensing dozens of digital services, including all major online music platforms operating in Canada. CMRRA licenses, collects, and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold, and broadcast in Canada. Learn more at cmrra.ca.

SOURCE SOCAN

Media contacts: SOCAN: Nicole Van Severen, [email protected]; CMRRA: Elyssa Macri, [email protected]