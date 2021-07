Sobeys Running National Promotion Featuring Sol Cuisine's Frozen Plant-based Products

Sobeys Inc. is one of two national retail grocery and food distributors in Canada and has been carrying Sol Cuisine products since 2014. The Promotion will place Sol Cuisine's varied and differentiated SKUs in high traffic frozen bunker areas for increased visibility.

John Flanagan, CEO of Sol Cuisine commented, "Sobeys has been a great partner for Sol Cuisine, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with their customers nationally through this program, which is ideally timed to coincide with the August long weekend in Canada. As we continue to execute our strategic priorities, we are seeing the results of these efforts with growing demand for our portfolio of innovative plant-based protein offerings in grocery stores across North America. Grocery traffic remains high, the plant-based segment is growing strongly, and Sol Cuisine is well-positioned to continue to capture its share of this growth by delighting end customers with delicious, nutrition-forward products and partnering with channel partners like Sobeys."

Product Portfolio

Sol Cuisine has a thoughtfully curated portfolio of over 30 SKUs, focused on differentiated centre-of-plate offerings. The Company currently has three primary platforms: Burgers, Appetizers and Entrees. The Company's Burgers are ranked as the #1 frozen brand in Canadai, and its Appetizer line includes the #1 consumer preferred plant-based chicken alternative in North Americaii.

A January 2021 blind taste test conducted with 350 consumers resulted in over 60% of those consumers preferring Sol Cuisine's products vs. other leading plant-based brandsi, with the Company's products topping consumer perception metrics including health, quality, and taste, compared to competitive offerings in the market. Sol Cuisine's products are proven to be nutritionally superior to major competitive plant-based offerings, with its burger significantly out-performing category norms, being higher in key nutrients and fibre as well as dramatically lower in calories, fat, and sodiumiii.

For more details, visit Sol Cuisine's IR website at: investors.solcuisine.com or contact the IR team at [email protected].

About Sol Cuisine Ltd.

Sol Cuisine is the publicly traded parent company of Sol Cuisine Inc. following the completion of its "qualifying transaction" on May 19, 2021. Sol Cuisine is a fast-growing producer of branded and private label, consumer-preferred plant-based protein offerings across key center-of-plate and appetizer categories. The Company's products are offered through an established omni-channel distribution platform in Canada and the U.S. and are available in over 11,000 stores and more than 41,000 unique points of distribution across four primary channels: Canada Retail Sales & Club; U.S. Retail Sales & Club; Food Service & Industrial; and Private Label. Over a history of 20+ years, Sol Cuisine has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate and delight consumers in Canada and the U.S., while remaining true to its commitment to producing great tasting products that are nutritionally superior both to meat-based offerings and to competitive plant-based products. This commitment has resulted in several Canadian product wins, including the #1 frozen plant-based burger in Canada, the #1 consumer-preferred chicken alternative and the #1 quality roast product as determined by Whole Foods Market. The Company's taste and nutritional superiority has also resulted in private label contracts with some of the most recognized natural brands in North America. These products are all produced at Sol Cuisine's two state of the art facilities, totaling 35,000 square foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, capable of supporting up to 10 million kilograms of volume per annum.

For more details on Sol Cuisine's consumer brands:

Forward Looking Statements

i Source AC Nielson Sept 2020 ii Source: VegNews Oct 2020 - North America ii proprietary study n=350, Jan 2021

