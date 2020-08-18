Sobering sleep survey: Canadians spending more time in bed … but not having much fun

Only 4.7% are "Entertaining" In Bed and Less Than Half are Actually Sleeping at Night

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Leva Sleep, Canada's best reviewed adjustable bed retailer, recently commissioned a survey of 1000 Canadians to see how we are sleeping at night as a nation and to highlight what is currently haunting their dreams during the COVID-19 crisis.



Key findings of the survey (Nationally):

a) We're spending more time in bed

Nearly half of Canadians (47.2%) report spending more time in bed since the COVID crisis started. Women report spending more time in bed (54.4%) than men (45.6%).

b) But what are we actually doing in Bed?

Only 4.7% of Canadians said that they are 'entertaining' in bed vs. 36.6% who are sleeping. Only 11.7% are watching tv, being on social media (8.4%), not sleeping (5.3%), or eating (2.8%).



c) Men may be having more fun in bed: Of the respondents who answered that they are 'entertaining' in bed, 63.0% were men vs. 37.0% of women. On the flip side, women are sleeping better 54.3% vs. 45.7% of men.

d) What's haunting our dreams?

COVID is keeping us up at night … of course

Unsurprisingly, COVID is consistently keeping 20.6% of Canadians up at night, but they may be more worried about what's to come than the current crisis. Asked what's really keeping them awake at night, Canadians are 7.8% more concerned about the second wave of COVID-19 (28.4% vs. 20.6%). Canadian Women (53.6%) are much more concerned about the second wave than men 46.4%.

e) Politics are perplexing Canadians … but mostly American politics

Asked what is currently keeping them up at night 28.5% of Canadians reported 'politics.' Interestingly only 11.7% are being kept up by Canadian politics vs. 16.8% by American politics.

f) An Easy fix?

Nationally, nearly a quarter (24.6%) of Canadians said that their beds are in need of an upgrade. Significantly more men (55.2%) say they are being kept awake at night by an uncomfortable bed vs. women (44.8%).



"Obviously Canadians are having a hard time keeping a healthy sleep schedule during the Pandemic," said Matthew Timmins, Founder and Managing Director of Leva Sleep. "If an upgrade to a better and more comfortable bed is possible, it might be an easy fix to keep everyone sleeping at night."

Provincial proclivities:

Ontarians:

Could be having the most fun in bed! Asked what they are doing the most in bed since COVID broke out, 7.9% said they are 'entertaining.' This is significantly more than BC (3.9%) , the Prairies (AB, MB and SK combined) at 2.7% , Quebec (1.3%) and Atlantic Canada (0%) .





said they are 'entertaining.' This is significantly more than BC , the Prairies (AB, MB and SK combined) at , and . Are the most in need of an upgrade in their sleeping situation. Over a quarter (25.4%) report needing a bed upgrade more than any other upgrade in the home.





report needing a bed upgrade more than any other upgrade in the home. Are spending more time in bed (31.8%) than any other place in their homes. Over half (50.5%), say they are spending more time in bed since COVID broke out.

British Columbians:

Are being kept up by politics. American politics are keeping 22.6% of them up at night. In contrast, only 7.5% reported missing sleep due to Canadian politics.





of them up at night. In contrast, only reported missing sleep due to Canadian politics. Are more concerned with the second wave of COVID than any other province. 32.5% report it is 'keeping them up at night' compared to Atlantic Canada (32.0%), Ontario and Quebec (both 28.7%) and the Prairies (22.8%).





report it is 'keeping them up at night' compared to and and the Prairies 40.4% of British Columbians say they are 'sleeping' the most in bed since COVID broke out, more than any other province.

Manitobans:

Are losing sleep over catching COVID. 28.1% reported the current crisis is what's keeping them up at night. They are even more concerned with the second wave of COVID, 31.4% say it's what is really keeping them awake at night.





reported the current crisis is what's keeping them up at night. They are even more concerned with the second wave of COVID, say it's what is really keeping them awake at night. Are spending the least amount of time in bed compared to the rest of the country , only 22.5% of Manitobans report sp­ending more time in bed since COVID broke out.





only of Manitobans report sp­ending more time in bed since COVID broke out. Say they are spending more time on couch (57.1%) than any other place in their homes.

