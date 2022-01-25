Soaring High Above the Clouds "Concord Sky" is One of Canada's Tallest Structures at 299 m

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Live in the sky. Concord Pacific / Adex brings form and function to fresh altitudes with its newest property, Concord Sky , an iconic addition to the downtown Toronto cityscape at 299 m tall. Unique in shape and height, Concord Sky is the country's second tallest residential tower and the fourth tallest structure in Canada overall. Centrally located at Yonge and Gerrard, the condo will house approximately 1100 units with construction remobilized next month.

Concord Sky's 'next generation' building design with its uncompromised bike program, is a continuation of our health, wellness and sustainable approach to downtown living.

Access images, videos and related documents here .

Concord is bringing the developer's investment in healthy living to Concord Sky via a system of dedicated cycle-focused amenities – a future-forward and sustainability minded approach to the daily commute. Beginning with a Gear Room, a space for residents to tune and tinker with their bikes, snowboards or skis via condo-provided shared tools and where like-minded sport enthusiasts can socialize; a bike washing station as well as a dedicated bike elevator for direct access to the ground level; lockers devoted to easy storage of bikes will free up condo closet space and lend to a clutter-free life in-suite; a cycling simulator spin room so that residents will have the option to exercise indoors on rainy days.

A leader in technology innovation for wellness, safety and convenience, Concord BioSpace Systems will be integrated into Concord Sky. A multi-layered system to deliver cleaner and safer indoor living, BioSpace offers improved airflow, filtration and UV sanitization. Mindful of physical distancing and shorter wait times, the building is outfitted with 11 high-speed residential elevators featuring mobile elevator e-call for better traffic flow.

"By supporting our residents' active lifestyle and investing in a top of the line air purification system with Concord BioSpace, we're responding to a global desire for healthier, hassle-free living where technology and innovative design intersect," said Isaac Chan, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Concord Adex. "Concord Sky's 'next generation' building design with its uncompromised bike program, is a continuation of our health, wellness and sustainable approach to downtown living."

Unparalleled in pedigree and design, Concord Sky stems from world-renowned KPF Architects – the architectural visionaries behind some of the world's tallest buildings including One Vanderbelt in New York and Lotte World Tower in Seoul. KPF redefined the modern skyscraper with Concord Sky by incorporating expansive glass panels and a unique angular design. A defining presence in Toronto's skyline, the new landmark will feature an animated light program running down the exterior of the building, serving as a beacon to the downtown core.

Concord Sky will be outfitted with Smart Technologies including touchless mobile access to major entry points and high-traffic common areas, smart parcel pickup allowing automated package delivery, notification, and distribution and high-speed WiFi in amenity areas. Geared for the future, Concord Sky will feature 100% EV quick charge parking stalls.

A premier address in downtown Toronto, Concord Sky is flanked by two of Canada's top educational institutions – Ryerson and University of Toronto campuses. With a near perfect walking score, the building is a short distance from the Financial District as well as the country's top medical and research facilities, restaurants and the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Committed to smart building systems, Concord aims to make its buildings more energy efficient and with its Concord Green Energy projects, Concord generates twice the green power used by all its communities. Concord Sky's progressive 100% EV parking infrastructure is a big step towards sustainable infrastructure and future living. With eight solar and four wind projects in Ontario and other green energy projects of scale across Canada, Concord generates more than enough energy to power 175,000 EV vehicles annually.

About Concord Pacific and Concord Green Energy Inc.

Concord Pacific created Concord Green Energy to explore and support a variety of zero carbon energy producing projects of scale. Planning for infrastructure needs and requirements of Canadians has always been a cornerstone to Canada's first urban master-planned community builder, Concord Pacific. Energy considerations and solutions will be significant to success to sustainable communities of the future. IBI Group recently completed a real world modeling study that confirms that Concord Green Energy generates more than twice the green energy to power all of its past and current projects. Concord Green Energy has projects of scale at various stages of planning, development, and operation across Canada, visit www.concordpacific.com . For more information on Concord Sky, visit www.concordsky.ca .

SOURCE Concord Pacific Developments Inc.

For further information: For interviews, images or for more information, please contact: Jacqueline Darling, Coveted Co. on behalf of Concord Adex, (647) 453-5225, [email protected]