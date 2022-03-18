"Rising fuel prices are a big catalyst in changing Canadian attitudes towards EVs," says Peter Hatges. Tweet this

Six per cent of 1,005 Canadians surveyed had ordered an EV in the past month – representing a 50 per cent increase in the share of EVs sold in 2022.

Key Poll Findings:

61 per cent of Canadians say soaring gas prices and vulnerability in oil supply have convinced them it's time to buy an EV

of Canadians say soaring gas prices and vulnerability in oil supply have convinced them it's time to buy an EV 18 per cent say it "solidified" their decision



24 per cent say it "greatly influenced" their decision



19 per cent say gas prices changed their mind; they weren't considering an EV before and now they are

47 per cent say they "are buying an EV or a plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) right away" even though it might take a year before they receive it due to supply chain snarls

say they "are buying an EV or a plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) right away" even though it might take a year before they receive it due to supply chain snarls 6 per cent of Canadians say they "just ordered an EV in the past month"

of Canadians say they "just ordered an EV in the past month" 51 per cent say they will "never buy a gas-powered vehicle again"

say they will "never buy a gas-powered vehicle again" This jumps to 63 per cent in British Columbia and 60 per cent among 25-to-34-year olds and 68 per cent among 18-to-24-year-olds

and 60 per cent among 25-to-34-year olds and 68 per cent among 18-to-24-year-olds Almost a third ( 30 per cent ) regret they didn't already buy an EV

) regret they didn't already buy an EV 36 per cent in British Columbia and 32 per cent in Ontario

and 32 per cent in

43 per cent of those aged between 35-to-44 years old



39 per cent of those likely to buy an EV the next time they're in the market for a vehicle regret not having already bought one



Over half (52 per cent) of those buying an EV right away regret not having bought one sooner

Nearly half ( 48 per cent ) say they are "definitely buying an EV" because they "don't think gas prices will ever normalize again, especially as economies transition off oil and gas"

) say they are "definitely buying an EV" because they "don't think gas prices will ever normalize again, especially as economies transition off oil and gas" Only two thirds ( 66 per cen t) say they are looking at all of their driving habits to conserve gas, such as driving 90 kilometres per hour

t) say they are looking at all of their driving habits to conserve gas, such as driving 90 kilometres per hour 72 per cent agree that current gas prices are "an impetus" for automakers "to hurry up and start making more EVs"

agree that current gas prices are "an impetus" for automakers "to hurry up and start making more EVs" 74 per cent agreed in Ontario , B.C., and Quebec

, B.C., and

81 per cent of those planning to buy an EV the next time they buy a vehicle agreed

This new poll supports the findings from KPMG's earlier EV survey this year that explored EV adoption and consumer concerns, with 72 per cent of Canadians saying they will consider buying an EV the next time they're in the market for a new vehicle.

KPMG in Canada surveyed 1,005 Canadian adults on Schlesinger Group's Asking Canadians panel between March 11-14, 2022.

