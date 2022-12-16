SO GOOD! Easy, delicious, and inexpensive recipes that will get you cooking - La Tablée des Chefs

« BECAUSE COOKING DOESN'T HAVE TO BE COMPLICATED »

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Our kitchen is a space filled with discoveries and delights. While many youths are lucky enough to learn from their parents or take cooking classes, some on the verge of adulthood and ready to fly on their own need a little boost to start preparing their first pasta or their first cake. Inspired to support the next generation into reaching fulfilling lives, La Tablée des Chefs is launching its exciting cookbook SO GOOD! In this book, budding chefs will find all the essential information needed to become functional in the kitchen, as well as discovering the pleasure and gratification of preparing simple, healthy and hearty alternatives at a fraction of the cost of ready to eat meals.

SO GOOD! Cover (CNW Group/La Tablée des Chefs) SO GOOD! Recipe (CNW Group/La Tablée des Chefs)

This book is part of a continuation of La Tablée des Chefs' mission, which since 2008, offers a culinary starter kit to teens under Youth Protection and Foster Care, who will soon start their independent adult life. The culinary kit includes several basic culinary utensils for daily use. First and foremost, the centre of the culinary kit is without question the book, purposely created and developed for people looking for practical information, advice, and tips to develop their food autonomy. La Tablée des Chefs, who is always aiming at offering tools that are well suited to the needs of youth from the Youth Protection and Foster Care, have worked this past year on restructuring these culinary kits, including the reissue of the cookbook. In 2022, an impressive number of 5,000 culinary kits were given to teens across Canada. La Tablée des Chefs plans to provide 5,500 extra kits in the upcoming year to help the next generation make better food choices.

This cookbook was developed entirely for youngsters looking to gain independence through simple steps in the kitchen. In addition to delicious no-waste and easy-to-make recipes, the book highlights essential culinary techniques that will help its readers achieve wonders in the kitchen without causing any headaches or having to look for hard-to-find ingredients. La Tablée des Chefs cooking should not be as complicated as we might think, and that success can be achieved with little practice. Also included is a list of ingredients and basic kitchenware to buy, smart food storage tips, easy tips and tricks on healthy and inexpensive eating, and more than 60 simple and delicious recipes.

The SO GOOD! cookbook was developed as part of the Cook Up Your Future culinary education program (CUYF) and is aimed at young people to learn basic skills in the kitchen. This project is made possible thanks to our partners Sobeys and Unilever who contributed to the production of this cookbook. SO GOOD! Is available for purchase at Indigo stores across Canada and online at https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/so-good-easy-delicious-and/9782898250880-item.html .

"La Tablée des Chefs is a life project, a dream for me to help young people realize how important their food choices can be in their lives while providing them the essential tools that will enable their independency. Ultimately, knowing how to cook for yourself shouldn't be a luxury and neither should be knowing what to buy to eat when you're starting out in life. To me, it's so essential for young people to be able to do that!"

– Jean-François Archambault, Founder and General Director of La Tablée des Chefs, who hopes to pass along to the next generations, whatever their path in life might be, a love for cooking and true delight of knowing how to cook.

About La Tablée des Chefs

Feed, one meal at a time, and educate, one youth at a time. This is La Tablée des Chefs' mission. Founded in 2002 by Jean-François Archambault, the nonprofit organization fights against food insecurity and educates young people to develop their food autonomy. Since its beginnings, La Tablée des Chefs has given more than 13 million cooked meals, as well as educating more than 45,000 youth in developing their food autonomy.

SO GOOD!

Easy, inexpensive, and delicious recipes that will get you cooking

La Tablée des Chefs

Photographs: Virginie Gosselin

Food styling: Patrice Gosselin

Writing: Anne-Louise Desjardins

Les Éditions La Presse – Cuisine

Parution : le jeudi 12 mai 2022

ISBN : 978-2-89825-087-3

ISBN (PDF) : 978-2-89825-089-7

2e édition

Number of pages: 184

Price: $24.95 | Format : 8 in x 10 in

