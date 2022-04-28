SO.DA ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL SERIES PAINT SCHOOL, A COLLABORATION BETWEEN HGTV CANADA AND BEHR PAINT COMPANY

"We're really excited to partner with Behr and The Home Depot Canada to bring this new series to our audiences as DIY, upcycling, and in particular painting content has been overperforming on our channels and across social in general, with more than 703M views and 16.7M engagements with painting content in just the past 90 days," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "With many millennials and Gen-Zers leaving home, there's a continued trend towards content that teaches simple ways to customize your furniture and home in affordable and rental-friendly ways. Even if viewers don't have a project on the go at the moment, Paint School will appeal to our audiences who continue to seek out before and after home and décor reveals, while also tapping into the mesmerizing and ASMR-like appeal of painting." Each episode of Paint School sees Maca provide step-by-step instruction as she tackles a different DIY project, giving furniture and home décor a fresh new look using Behr's wide array of premium products. Whether a seasoned professional or a first-time painter, Behr makes DIY'ing easy with high-quality paints and stains that can handle anything. Through tips and tricks learned through the series, audiences will be motivated to tackle weekend paint projects of their own. Episodes start with approachable tasks and build up to larger scale designs, including upcycling furniture, refreshing kitchen cabinets, painting an accent wall, and more.

"We are seeing a growing number of millennials tackling DIY projects and the team at Behr is committed to giving homeowners the tools, inspiration and confidence to paint," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "Our new Paint School social series, in partnership with HGTV Canada, helps DIYers tackle painting projects both large and small through approachable how-to videos. The goal of the series is to build confidence in homeowners to create a space that is uniquely theirs."

Paint School episodes include:

Episode 1 – Upcycled Kitchen Cabinets

Product Spotlight: BEHR PREMIUM® Cabinet & Trim Enamel Paint

Maca shares a step-by-step process on how to bring new life to old, outdated kitchen cabinets using BEHR® Kitchen, Bath & Trim Stain-Blocking Primer & Sealer and BEHR PREMIUM® Cabinet & Trim Satin Enamel Paint.

Episode 2 – Stylish Spray Painted Stools

Product Spotlight: BEHR® Spray Paint

Maca takes plain metal and wood stools, making them pop with BEHR® Spray Paint. Even the smallest splash of colour makes a difference to new or old furniture.

Episode 3 – Wood Stained Fluted Coffee Table

Product Spotlight: BEHR® Water-Based Pre Stain Wood Conditioner, BEHR® Fast Drying Water-Based Interior Wood Stain, BEHR® Fast Drying Water-Based Polyurethane

Maca transforms a simple coffee table into a work of art by adding stained fluted accents using BEHR® Water-Based Interior Wood Stains.

Episode 4 – Trendy Credenza DIY

Product Spotlight: BEHR® Chalk Decorative Paint and Wax

Wondering what to do with an old family credenza that may be stored in your basement? In this episode, Maca transforms a beautiful credenza into a modern must-have that any new or seasoned DIYer would love with BEHR® Chalk Decorative Paint and Wax.

Episode 5 – Modern Accent Wall

Product Spotlight: BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® Interior Paint & Primer Working with a blank wall, Maca creates the perfect modern accent wall using BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® Interior Paint & Primer. Sharing advice along the way, Maca brings excitement to her own space while sharing tips and tricks for anyone to do it in their home.

To learn more about Behr's lineup of premium paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals, visit behr.ca

About so.da

so.da is a full-service, specialized, and award-winning social-first agency offering strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration, PR, and creative services. In addition to managing Corus' vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Global TV, Slice, W Network and Complex Canada, so.da works with many of Canada's leading brands to support their social, digital, and PR strategies, along with integrated and in-house content production. A leading player in Canada, and one of the fastest-growing full-service agencies, so.da's deep understanding of the social and digital space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over five billion times. www.sodashop.ca

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Chile. The Santa Ana, California-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit behr.ca. Professional contractors can visit behrpro.ca to learn about BEHR® products and BEHR PROTM services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

