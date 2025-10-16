SNUNEYMUXW (NANAIMO), BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Mike Wyse of Snuneymuxw First Nation and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty announced the increase of Snuneymuxw First Nation's land base through the addition to reserve (ATR) process.

Three federal parcels of land in the City of Nanaimo, often formerly referred to as the Department of National Defence lands, totalling 194.7 acres (78.8 hectares), were added to Snuneymuxw First Nation reserve lands. These additional lands are part of Snuneymuxw's te'tuxwtun (Mount Benson) site. Snuneymuxw's community vision for these lands includes a mixed-use development with housing, commercial spaces, enhanced infrastructure, and other economic development opportunities.

Snuneymuxw First Nation's reserve land base is the lowest per capita reserve land base in BC. Expanding Snuneymuxw reserve lands strengthens Snuneymuxw's role within the region and is a step toward honouring the Nation's inherent responsibilities within the territory.

Adding land to reserves contributes to First Nations' development of healthier, more sustainable and prosperous communities for the benefit of everyone in Canada.

Earlier this year, Canada and Snuneymuxw also finalized Snuneymuxw First Nation's Teytexen Village Specific Claim settlement agreement. Under this agreement, Canada provided $42 million in compensation to Snuneymuxw for the Crown's failure to set aside village lands promised under the 1854 Snuneymuxw Sarelquun (Douglas) Treaty. This failure deprived the Nation of the use and benefit of those lands for generations. The resolution of this claim is another example of Snuneymuxw's leadership in advancing reconciliation and justice.

"These te'tuxwtun lands have always been Snuneymuxw. Our sacred connection can never be broken. Nearly two centuries of big work and perseverance have led us to this moment. On behalf of our Nation, I thank Minister Alty and her team for their commitment and dedication.

The return of these te'tuxwtun lands affirms the brilliance of our Ancestors, the strength of our Treaty, and the enduring truth that Snuneymuxw never surrendered our land. The Ministerial Order recognizes our shared truth and honours generations of Snuneymuxw leadership who upheld our rights and title. The development of these lands will have a significant and lasting impact on the regional economy.

Today, the path of reconciliation we are walking alongside Crown-Indigenous Relations is leading to meaningful progress and historic outcomes. We will continue to bring forward economic results with Minister Alty and all other willing partners.

As we move forward, our relationship with te'tuxwtun will continue to deepen and grow, for our children, and all generations to follow."

Chief Mike Wyse

Snuneymuxw First Nation

"Today, I wish to congratulate and recognize Chief Wyse and Snuneymuxw First Nation, who have worked hard to achieve this latest addition to reserve. This milestone reaffirms our government's commitment to work in partnership with First Nations to support their self-determination and help realize their vision of the future.

The resolution of the Teytexen Village Specific Claim also marks a positive step forward in Canada's relationship with the people of Snuneymuxw First Nation, and reflects our determination to address past wrongs and advance reconciliation with all First Nations."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Congratulations to Chief Wyse and Snuneymuxw First Nation on the addition of these lands to reserve. This milestone affirms the Nation's inherent right to their lands and the strength of their connection to them. I look forward to seeing all the great things the Snuneymuxw will continue to do for their community and for future generations. Progress like this is helping build stronger, more resilient communities across Canada."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The addition to reserve process and reserve creation are part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-sufficiency.

These parcels were added to Snuneymuxw First Nation's land base as part of a historic Interim Land Reconciliation Agreement.

Snuneymuxw First Nation is a large Coast Salish, hul'q'umi'num-speaking Nation with traditional territory and marine areas in the mid-Vancouver Island, Nanaimo estuary, Gulf Islands, and lower Fraser areas of British Columbia.

Snuneymuxw First Nation, as successors of the Sarlequun Tribe, entered into a Treaty with Sir James Douglas in 1854, which the Supreme Court of Canada has recognized as a valid and binding Treaty between the Nation and the Crown.

The community has a population of 579 members living on-reserve, with a total population of 2,025.

About Snuneymuxw First Nation

The Snuneymuxw are a vibrant First Nation of the Coast Salish People, located in the center of Coast Salish territory on the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Fraser River, Burrard Inlet and the Howe Sound. The Snuneymuxw territory encompasses one of the most productive and resource-rich areas at the heart of the Salish Sea. On December 23, 1854, the Crown entered the Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 constituting solemn promises and obligations to forever and always protect Snuneymuxw villages, enclosed fields, and the right to hunt and fish as formerly. For more information, please visit www.snuneymuxw.ca.

