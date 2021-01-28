SnowPlus partners with Dvine Laboratories to innovate in the CA vape market

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - SnowPlus , a leading vape company headquartered in Beijing, China, have partnered with Dvine Laboratories , the leading premium Canadian e-liquid manufacturer based in Lindsay, Ontario. Their strategic partnership combines high quality closed-system vape innovation with high quality, locally filled e-liquid solutions.

SnowPlus entered the Canadian market in April 2020, and is excited to take the next step in sustainable growth with local Canadian manufacturing. "More than ever, made in Canada matters to the Canadian consumer, and by being able to create new Canadian jobs during a time of economic uncertainty like we have today, makes this partnership even more rewarding than simply the supply chain and product development advantages", says Brad Jemmett, General Manager of SnowPlus Canada.

SnowPlus has been one of the fastest growing vape brands in the world according to device shipments since they started in 2019. Their collection of vape devices and Canadian pod flavors stand out due to a focus on product quality and user-centric innovation they build into their products. These include:

400 mAh internal cell rated device for 300 puffs with universal micro USB charging port

High quality magnetic pod fastening, also featuring 4th generation double seal design to prevent leakage

Each pod contains 2 ml of Canadian made premium e-liquid

Entering into the Canadian market, SnowPlus aimed to work with trusted and reputable local partners. Dvine Laboratories has been setting the standard in manufacturing the highest quality e-liquids in Canada and provides full-service support for their customers and partners, including:

ISO Accredited Manufacturing Facility with certifications including:

with certifications including: ISO 9001:2015



ISO 22716:2015



ISO 17025 accredited testing facility

On-site flavour development - 2,000+ flavours and over 10 years of industry experience

- 2,000+ flavours and over 10 years of industry experience Design studio - In-house art and media solutions for label and brand development

For both SnowPlus and Dvine Laboratories, quality and rigorous testing are the foundation of their product offerings, and it's this alignment that further fueled their partnership in the early days of the venture.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Dvine Laboratories because they are the standard of e-liquid manufacturing in Canada, and among the leaders in the world. We believe in partnerships where everything begins and ends with a commitment to quality. We see this partnership with Dvine Laboratories as a continual evolution for us to provide better local solutions for adult smokers and vapers," stated Derek Li, SnowPlus co-founder and Head of Overseas Markets.

"SnowPlus is a great partner because not only do we have a sense of shared missions, both teams understand the need to stay agile as regulatory changes and consumer needs can happen quite frequently in our industry. This is a vital characteristic to offer our vape partners in Canada, " said Nicolas Paparamborda, VP of Sales of Dvine Laboratories.

ABOUT SNOWPLUS

Founded in April 2019, SnowPlus is dedicated to replacing combustible tobacco through consistent quality and a commitment to innovating better vaping experiences. SnowPlus products have passed a number of third-party safety certifications and are made with components that meet the highest medical safety standards. To date, SnowPlus has received $40 million in Series A financing which is among the largest funding for any startup in the e-cigarette industry.

To learn more about SnowPlus, please go to snowplustech.com .

ABOUT DVINE LABORATORIES

Located in Lindsay, Ontario, Dvine Laboratories is Canada's Largest e-Liquid contract packaging facility. Other product lines include: food flavoring and sanitization/cleaning products. With over 35,000 sq. ft. of purpose-built manufacturing facilities, Dvine allows brand owners to take their ideas from concept to shelf-ready in weeks. We offer in-house design services to create the brand and labels as well as in-house product development and state-of-the-art automated filling, labeling and capping. Additionally, we have in-house testing to ensure proper blending of key ingredients and retention samples are available for additional quality validation. Dvine operates under ISO standards with audits annually for the following certifications: ISO 9001 Quality Management, ISO 22716 Cosmetic cGMP, and ISO 17025 Accredited Lab Facility.

For more information contact us at www.dvinelabs.com .

