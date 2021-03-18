SnowPlus enters into exclusive distribution agreement with Canada Liquid Labs

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - SnowPlus , a leading global vape company, is pleased to announce an agreement for their exclusive Canadian distribution with Canada Liquid Labs , a premiere e-liquid distributor based in Montreal, Quebec.

Since its entry to the Canadian market in April 2020, SnowPlus has shown steady growth in the Ontario and Quebec markets, and is excited to expand its national distribution footprint with the Canada Liquid Labs partnership.

"By partnering with one of the vape distribution pioneers in Canada, Snowplus will now have the opportunity to reach more adult vapers from coast to coast", says Brad Jemmett, General Manager of SnowPlus Canada. "The high level of customer service that Canada Liquid Labs is known for is a perfect fit for the SnowPlus brand in Canada,and we couldn't be more thrilled to take the next steps with such a strong partner."

With extensive experience in servicing the vape industry from coast to coast, Canada Liquid Labs has been experiencing significant growth since its inception. Founded by Abby Sekkate in 2014, a pharmacist by trade and entrepreneur at heart, Canada Liquid Labs has grown into one of the leading vape distributors in Canada through their focus on top quality brands, strong supply chain investments, and gold standard customer service.

"In order for us to reach the true target market – the adult smoker - it was very important for us to find a superior quality closed pod system to partner with in the market" says Abby Sekkate, CEO of Canada Liquid Labs. "Through collaboration and a shared vision, the partnership with SnowPlus will lead to the best possible experience for both our customers and adult end consumers alike"

SnowPlus Canada recently announced it will be moving production from its factory in Shenzhen, China to Dvine Laboratories in Lindsay, Ontario with local production set for Q1 2021.

"The partnership between SnowPlus and Dvine Laboratories provides a key benefit for us," adds Mr. Sekkate. "We have a close and long standing partnership with Dvine, and having them as the exclusive manufacturer of SnowPlus pods in Canada will ensure timely delivery of high quality, rigorously tested, e-liquid within the superior SnowPlus system."

ABOUT SNOWPLUS

Founded in April 2019, SnowPlus is dedicated to replacing combustible tobacco through consistent quality and a commitment to innovating better vaping experiences. SnowPlus products have passed a number of third-party safety certifications and are made with components that meet the highest medical safety standards. To date, SnowPlus has received $40 million in Series A financing which is among the largest funding for any startup in the e-cigarette industry.

To learn more about SnowPlus, please go to snowplustech.com .

ABOUT CANADA LIQUID LABS

Canada Liquid Labs was founded in Montreal, Canada during August of 2014 with an investment of just a few thousand dollars and now pulls in an annual revenue in the millions. The e-liquid manufacturer is dedicated to using the finest ingredients to create top-quality e-liquids for vaporizers, and their concoctions have won multiple awards spanning quality, best in show, as well as flavor. Throughout the company's history, it has always kept its focus on harm reduction by giving adult smokers a smarter alternative to combustible cigarettes.

To learn more about Canada Liquid Labs, please visit canadaliquidlabs.com .

