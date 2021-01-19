SnowPlus: 2021 is a chance to switch things up

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - As COVID-19 persists to be a part of our new reality, we are being bombarded with media, news, and headlines that only add to the daily stressors individuals are dealing with on a global scale. This, coupled with so much uncertainty, is impacting lives around the world personally, professionally, and across almost every industry. The inconsistent messaging from trusted news sources doesn't really help ease worries either.

There are a lot of questions surrounding how to protect ourselves. Aside from age and profession being major risk factors, there's still a lot we don't know about the virus. What we do know is that smoking may compromise your respiratory system which in effect, increases the likelihood of contracting COVID-19. And while it may seem obvious, as key learnings continue to unfold, it has been highly recommended that active smokers put down their cigarettes amidst this pandemic.

The reality though, is that on a good day smoking is an incredibly challenging habit to quit. And now more than ever, people are looking for ways to ease their anxieties.

Due to increased stress, you'll be hard to find a smoker who wants to quit cold turkey during a global pandemic. And that's where vaping comes in. While still providing a dose of nicotine, this smoke-free alternative does not use smoking tobacco which is the biggest offender when it comes to negative respiratory side-effects. Vapes may not be a perfect solution but it's a start.

Smoking during COVID is not only risky, but it is also becoming less accepted in public places because of the social distancing measures that have been put into place. Let's not forget to mention the new physical challenges (and nuance) of smoking while wearing a mandatory face mask. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it's become increasingly common to hear smokers complain about the smell of cigarette smoke that lingers from wearing a mask and their awful breath that accompanies it! Plus, going out for a quick smoke on your break then coming back inside isn't as simple as it used to be; temperature checks, signing in and out, and maintaining a healthy distance from others is all a part of the new normal when going out for a "puff".

Taking all of this into consideration, many people are looking for ways to decrease their smoking habit and explore smoking alternatives as a less harmful and more convenient way to get their nicotine fix. Yes, e-cigarettes and vaping have made their own splash in headlines as of recent years, but we're now getting a better understanding of the causes and repercussions of misuse. We now understand that the source of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) cases are being linked back to the vitamin-E acetate found in black market products vs. responsible and moderate nicotine consumption using regulated vapes.

With initiatives led by the Canadian government to drastically decrease tobacco use, they too, recognize that cold turkey just isn't an option for most users. Because of this, vaping and heated tobacco products are recommended to help adult smokers quit combustible cigarettes around the world, and positively affect healthier choices through innovative technology . As vaping is somewhat well-regulated here, these alternatives remain to be a pragmatic transitional tool for those who are trying to decrease and eventually eliminate nicotine from their lives.

Now, a much more embraced consensus has indicated that the immediate benefits of vaping include its absence of tobacco and tobacco smoke as well as the ability to regulate the amount of nicotine consumed. Simply put, vaping companies offer a product that diversifies smoking alternative options - while providing a similar experience. Wang Sa, co-founder of SnowPlus states, "Having directly endured the impact that smoking can have on our lives, I know that any true alternative to cigarettes has to provide a similar experience, while offering a clear-cut path to reducing nicotine use and replacing cigarettes altogether". Canadian regulations and government initiatives advise that the desired outcome of using these products should be to reduce tobacco related harm and decrease the overall number of tobacco smoke users across Canada.

Globally, we are seeing a somewhat radical shift in human behaviour and habits as we continue to pivot in the name of health and safety. As we learn more about COVID-19, we can use the knowledge we have to empower ourselves and others by decreasing our own risk factors. Quitting smoking during the pandemic is no doubt a challenge, but creating an action plan and exploring tobacco-free alternatives is a great start to becoming smoke-free. Vaping devices offer a similar and more convenient solution for individuals now that social distancing and safety measures are top priority (as well a very new and real aspect of our daily practices and rituals).

Sources

SnowPlus Canada ( https://ca.snowplustech.com/collections/device )

SOURCE SnowPlus Canada

For further information: Brad Jemmett, General Manager, SnowPlus Canada ([email protected])