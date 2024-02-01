TERREBONNE, QC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The 13th edition of the Snowmobile Trails Open House event, in partnership with Intact Insurance, official insurer of the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec, and Ski-Doo will be held on February 3rd and 4th. With the aim of helping snowmobilers discover or rediscover snowmobiling in Quebec, enthusiasts will be able to enjoy 33,000 km of trails free of charge.

In the run-up to the event, the FCMQ, in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec, would like to remind you of these important safety tips:

For your own safety, keep to the staked trails and avoid bodies of water.

All off-road vehicle drivers must hold a driver's licence to drive an off-road vehicle on a trail, on public land or on private land belonging to a municipality.

Helmets are compulsory and must be properly fastened at all times when riding.

People 16 and 17 years of age must hold a valid driving licence and a training certificate to drive an off-road vehicle.

Never ride alone and always plan your outings.

Always tell someone about your itinerary. Use iMotoneige to share yours.

Obey the signs at all times and take extra care when crossing public roads and railway lines.

Unless otherwise stated, the speed limit for snowmobiles is 70 km/h.

Keep right at all times.

It is illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Honour ride

As part of the Open house, the FCMQ will be taking advantage of the presence of France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister responsible for Housing in the Quebec government, to demonstrate the importance of snowmobiling as a recreational tourism engine in the Laurentians. Participants will also be able to talk about the achievements of the FCMQ, local clubs and their volunteers in recent years in the Laurentians, particularly in response to the closure of a portion of the Petit Train du Nord trail following the 2004 Superior Court ruling.

The FCMQ would like to thank all the volunteers and partners involved in staging this event, and would like to remind everyone that the Snowmobile Trails Open House is an event that attracts thousands of enthusiasts and generates economic spinoffs in Quebec.

About the FCMQ

The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec is a non-profit organization with over forty-nine years of service. It is dedicated to the development and promotion of safe snowmobiling throughout Quebec. The FCMQ defends the interests of its members and anyone else involved in snowmobiling. Every year, more than 4,500 volunteers devote nearly 800,000 hours to maintaining the province's network of snowmobile trails..

