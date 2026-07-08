Snow Storage Technology Scales Rapidly Across North America

The latest premier destination to implement the system is Aspen Snowmass.

"The investment aims to reduce our reliance on early-season snowmaking, which translates to meaningful water and energy savings, and allows us to deliver a stronger guest experience for early season," said Chris Miller, Aspen One's senior vice president of sustainability and advocacy in a Colorado Sun interview

The technology, named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, provides a sustainability boost by reducing the energy and water typically required for late-autumn snowmaking because the snow is made during the winter in most optimal conditions and then piled and covered with insulation blankets in the spring. The average snow retention rate is 80%.

"In less than two years, we've completed nearly 20 successful installations in North America and more than 150 worldwide in the last four years. One resort can have up to 10 snow storages." said Antti Lauslahti, CEO of Snow Secure.

"Our first three North American pilot programs from last year have all expanded their orders this season. We are currently in talks with some 80 resorts across the continent, signaling a major market breakthrough for seasons to come. We have partnered with SMI Snowmakers in order to meet growing demand in North America."

Snow Secure's largest project is at Levi Ski Resort in Finland. With snow storage, they guarantee the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup opening in each November. Levi is entering its eighth year using the system, storing a volume 30 times larger than a standard pilot project.

Snow Secure offers sustainable patented snow-storage systems that ensure reliable snow conditions for ski resorts. Combining Finnish engineering with practical mountain-operations expertise, the company offers complete planning, insulation, and snow management solutions.

SOURCE Snow Secure USA Inc

Media Relations Team Snow Secure www.snowsecure.com/pages/mediacenter