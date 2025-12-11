Cutting-Edge Snow Storage Guarantees Early Resort Openings and Protects Local Winter Tourism

A new European snow-storing technology is helping skiing resorts to secure an early start to their skiing seasons. Post this

The solution ensures resorts can start their winter season on a given date, even when autumn temperatures are warmer than average.

"Our solution provides a competitive edge for the early adopters, but in upcoming years it will become core infrastructure for ski resorts," said Antti Lauslahti, CEO of Snow Secure.

High snow retention and cost-effectiveness

Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada, opened in early November with stored snow . Duncan Currie, Director of Operations, noted the unexpected success:

"We were expecting to lose 25–30 percent of the stored snow, but we ended up losing only about 20 percent."

Bogus Basin in Boise, Idaho, was the first U.S. resort to open its season early using Snow Secure. Nate Shake, Director of Operations, admitted initial skepticism:

" I was far from sold that we could pull this off ," Shake stated. "We were also blown away by the price. Environmentally and economically, this is definitely the next major innovation for the North American skiing industry."

A typical pilot costs approximately $160,000, depending on location and site conditions. The investment guarantees an early-season opening trail or area measuring roughly 1,500 feet by 120 feet, with approximately two feet of snow.

For the current season, Snow Secure is also in use at Tyrol Basin (Wisconsin). New projects are confirmed for Ski Apache (New Mexico) and Soldier Hollow (Utah) in spring 2026.

Snow Secure develops and delivers sustainable snow-storage systems that ensure reliable snow conditions for ski resorts, competitions, and winter events. The company combines Finnish engineering with practical mountain-operations expertise, offering complete planning, insulation, and snow management solutions.

