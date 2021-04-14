Snom Announces Standardized 3CX Template for North American Users

We're simplifying the Snom provisioning experience and removing barriers to entry for the 3CX provider community.

Comprehensive tests accompanied the standardization of the Snom template on 3CX's communications system. The updated standardized template is available for download via "Updates" within the 3CX Management Console.

Follow these simple steps to provision your Snom D7xx devices on 3CX:

Phone Provisioning > Options

Select English (U.S.) for Phone Display Language

When English (U.S.) is selected, North American-centric settings make the phone's behavior more conducive for the North American user

Greg Steinig, VP of North American Sales at 3CX, exclaims, "Snom now having English (U.S.) templates is wonderful news for our U.S. Partners. 3CX Communications System is renowned for its ease of use and flexibility. The North American settings will make it even simpler for our U.S. partners to assist businesses with their set-up."

During the provisioning process, the phone will automatically upgrade to 10.1.64.17 . Once the upgrade is complete, the user can expect the following North American-centric behavior, updated based on customer feedback:

Transfer behavior – In the transfer dial screen, dialing a number and pressing OK or selecting the transfer key would usually blind transfer the active call. Instead, this updated setting allows a typical outbound call with options to safe transfer ("blind transfer") or an attended transfer.

– In the transfer dial screen, dialing a number and pressing OK or selecting the transfer key would usually blind transfer the active call. Instead, this updated setting allows a typical outbound call with options to safe transfer ("blind transfer") or an attended transfer. Learn more: https://service.snom.com/display/wiki/transfer_dialing_on_other

Hold – When placing an active call on hold, the user will no longer hear the dial tone.

– When placing an active call on hold, the user will no longer hear the dial tone. More on hold: https://service.snom.com/display/wiki/cw_dialtone

Auto Dial – Auto dialing is set by default to 6 seconds after the last digit is dialed.

– Auto dialing is set by default to 6 seconds after the last digit is dialed. More on auto dial: https://service.snom.com/display/wiki/auto_dial

Call Waiting – While on an active call and receiving a second call, the new caller information is displayed on the main screen. While still on the active call, you will hear the call waiting tone; however, any action taken on the phone affects the new caller, not the active call.

– While on an active call and receiving a second call, the new caller information is displayed on the main screen. While still on the active call, you will hear the call waiting tone; however, any action taken on the phone affects the new caller, not the active call. Learn more: https://service.snom.com/display/wiki/always_show_active_call

Provisioning URL – This only applies when using DHCP Option 66, now defaulted to "off." The values found in the DHCP Options 66 & 67 will now clear after a reboot.

– This only applies when using DHCP Option 66, now defaulted to "off." The values found in the DHCP Options 66 & 67 will now clear after a reboot. https://service.snom.com/display/wiki/keep_provisioning_url_after_reboot

Updated soft key displays when in different call states :

: Connected Call – users will now see Conference, Hold, and Transfer



Call Holding – users will now see Conference, Retrieve, and Transfer



Incoming Call – users will now see Transfer

"3CX is a key strategic partner for Snom. We listened to 3CX provider feedback when designing our new template, and you can see that feedback reflected in the results," explained Matt Hickey, vice president of sales at VTech and Snom. "We're simplifying the Snom provisioning experience and removing barriers to entry for the 3CX North American provider community."

Cost-effective and easy to use, the suite of Snom SIP endpoints seamlessly scales from small to enterprise businesses. Snom Americas backs their suite of products with North American-based sales, technical and support teams, as well as industry-leading three-year warranties.

Snom helps business customers upgrade their communication system by offering back-to-business incentives like new lower prices beginning April 1, 2021, trade-in rebates up to $35 per device, and DaaS leasing by CSC Leasing. Businesses face numerous challenges right now, but affordable and reliable communication shouldn't be one of them. Snom's advanced feature set increases employee efficiency, providing the highest customer service and delighting customers. View the complete list of eligible devices and rebate values here .

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and North American-based training and support. Acquired by VTech Holdings Limited in 2016, Snom started launching products for the North American market in 2019, which includes color desk sets, cordless phones, wireless conference phones, and public broadcasting systems. VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 303).

About 3CX

3CX is the developer of an open standards communications solution which innovates business connectivity and collaboration, replacing proprietary PBXs. The award-winning software enables companies of all sizes to cut telco costs, boost employee productivity, and enhance the customer experience. With integrated video conferencing; apps for Android, iOS, the web and desktop; a full suite of collaboration features, and website live chat, 3CX offers companies a complete communications package out of the box.

250,000 customers worldwide use 3CX including McDonalds, Hugo Boss, Ramada Plaza Antwerp, Harley Davidson, Wilson Sporting Goods and Pepsi. Maintaining its global presence, 3CX has offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, South Africa, Russia and Australia.

