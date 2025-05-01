SNDL Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

The Company Delivers Record Gross Margin and Positive Cash Flow; Announces Strategic Review of U.S. Platform and Listing Structure

EDMONTON, AB, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenue: In the first quarter of 2025, net revenue totaled $204.9 million , reflecting a growth rate of +3.6% compared to the same period in the previous year. This increase was primarily driven by robust growth of +16.8% in our combined Cannabis business.

In the first quarter of 2025, net revenue totaled , reflecting a growth rate of +3.6% compared to the same period in the previous year. This increase was primarily driven by robust growth of +16.8% in our combined Cannabis business. Gross profit: Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 reached $56.6 million , marking a strong growth of +12.4% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 reached , marking a strong growth of +12.4% compared to the same period in the prior year. Gross margin (1) : The gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 27.6%, setting a new record for the company. This represented an improvement of +2.2 percentage points year-over-year.

The gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 27.6%, setting a new record for the company. This represented an improvement of +2.2 percentage points year-over-year. Operating loss: Operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to $(12.1) million . This was partially impacted by a loss of $(4.5) million from the SunStream portfolio driven by a negative valuation adjustment, and restructuring charges of $(3.0) million . The quarter is lapping a favorable $9.1 million SunStream portfolio valuation adjustment in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to . This was partially impacted by a loss of from the SunStream portfolio driven by a negative valuation adjustment, and restructuring charges of . The quarter is lapping a favorable SunStream portfolio valuation adjustment in the first quarter of 2024. Cash flow: Cash flow was positive at $2.5 million during the first quarter of 2025. This was driven by the collection of Delta 9's outstanding loan balance of $28 million , offset in part by the repurchase of SNDL's common shares and the previously announced minority investment in High Tide stock.

Cash flow was positive at during the first quarter of 2025. This was driven by the collection of Delta 9's outstanding loan balance of , offset in part by the repurchase of SNDL's common shares and the previously announced minority investment in High Tide stock. Free cash flow (1): Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2025 was slightly negative at $(1.1) million , despite seasonal impacts on revenue and the associated build-up of working capital, representing an improvement from the same quarter of 2024.

"In the first quarter of 2025, we saw robust growth in our Cannabis segments and record aggregate Gross Margin. Our improvements in Free Cash Flow generation helped us nearly break even despite seasonal impacts and our unrestricted cash balances increased versus year end." said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL.

"During the first quarter of 2025, we advanced several strategic initiatives to drive long-term value creation and strengthen our platform:

Collected $28 million in outstanding debt from FIKA Company ("FIKA") pertaining to loans previously extended to Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. ("Delta 9"), inclusive of an interest premium settlement

in outstanding debt from FIKA Company ("FIKA") pertaining to loans previously extended to Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. ("Delta 9"), inclusive of an interest premium settlement Received approval from the Florida Department of Health for the transfer of the Parallel (Surterra Holdings, Inc.) license - an important prerequisite for completing the Parallel restructuring process

Repurchased 5,761,735 SNDL common shares for cancellation at an average price of US$1.79 per share during the first quarter of 2025

per share during the first quarter of 2025 Completed the acquisition of 4,350,000 common shares of High Tide Inc. ("High Tide"), representing 5.4% ownership

Announced the Company application for listing its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and commenced trading on April 11, 2025 .

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2025, on April 9, 2025, we announced that we had entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire 32 cannabis retail stores from 1CM Inc. ("1CM") for a total cash consideration of $32.2 million. We have also announced on April 22, 2025, the launch of our highly anticipated Rise Rewards loyalty program, designed to help Value Buds customers save more, earn more, and get even more from every visit. SNDL intends to expand the program across its retail banners in the future.

SNDL's Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company's share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program"), as described in further detail below

Finally, our Board of Directors has initiated a formal strategic review to evaluate SNDL's exposure to U.S. multi-state licensed cannabis enterprises and its current exchange listing status, as outlined later in this document.

Our track record of operational execution, diversified asset base, and strong balance sheet - including $220.9 million of unrestricted cash as of March 31, 2025 - gives us with the flexibility to pursue both organic and inorganic opportunities with compelling returns. This review supports our long-term goal of establishing SNDL as a global cannabis leader and delivering sustainable shareholder value." concluded Zach George.

TOTAL COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS



Three months ended March 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change IFRS Financial Measures





Net revenue

204,914

197,750

3.6 % Gross profit

56,641

50,400

12.4 % Operating loss

(12,053)

(4,377)

-175.4 % Change in cash and cash equivalents

2,508

(6,087)

141 %







Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)





Gross margin

27.6 %

25.5 %

2.2pp Adjusted operating loss

(9,031)

(4,466)

-102 % Free cash flow

(1,090)

(6,388)

-83 %















(1) Gross Margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing Gross Profit by Net Revenue. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Free Cash Flow are specified financial measures that do not have a standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section below for further information.

BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

SNDL operates and reports its business through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. Additionally, a consolidated total for Cannabis is presented, encompassing the combined results of the two Cannabis segments, along with the revenue elimination associated with the Cannabis Operations sales to the provincial boards that are expected to be subsequently repurchased by the Company's licensed retail subsidiaries for resale. Corporate and Shared Service expenses are reported as "Corporate".



Three months ended March 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change Net Revenue





Liquor Retail

109,472

116,054

-5.7 % Cannabis Retail

77,540

71,306

8.7 % Cannabis Operations

34,319

22,395

53.2 % Intersegment Eliminations

(16,417)

(12,005)

-36.8 % Total Cannabis

95,442

81,696

16.8 % Investments

—

—

0 % Total

204,914

197,750

3.6 %







Operating Income





Liquor Retail

1,980

2,180

-9.2 % Cannabis Retail

5,162

(1,042)

595.4 % Cannabis Operations

(486)

891

-154.5 % Total Cannabis

4,676

(151)

>1,000% Investments

(1,601)

13,079

-112.2 % Corporate

(17,108)

(19,485)

12.2 % Total

(12,053)

(4,377)

-175.4 %







Adjusted Operating Income





Liquor Retail

1,980

2,180

-9.2 % Cannabis Retail

5,162

(1,042)

595.4 % Cannabis Operations

2,409

1,146

110.2 % Total Cannabis

7,571

104

>1,000% Investments

(1,601)

13,079

-112.2 % Corporate

(16,981)

(19,829)

14.4 % Total

(9,031)

(4,466)

-102.2 %

Liquor Retail

SNDL is Canada's largest private sector liquor retailer, operating at April 30, 2025 in 165 locations, predominantly in Alberta, under its three retail banners: "Wine and Beyond" (13), "Liquor Depot" (19), and "Ace Liquor" (133).



Three months ended March 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue

109,472

116,054 -5.7 % Gross profit

27,803

28,806 -3.5 % Gross margin

25.4 %

24.8 % 0.6pp Operating income

1,980

2,180 -9.2 % Adjusted operating income

1,980

2,180 -9.2 %

Net revenue for Liquor Retail continued to decline in the first quarter of 2025 due to ongoing market demand softness. Additionally, the first quarter of 2025 had one fewer day compared to 2024, and Easter consumption shifted to April 20, 2025 , from March 31 in the previous year. Same-store sales (2) decreased by -4.9% in the first quarter.

(2) Same store sales are specified financial measures that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Measures" section of this MD&A for further information.

Gross Margin improved to 25.4% in the first quarter of 2025, mitigating the Net Revenue impact on Operating Income, as well as the lapping a $0.9 million impairment reversal in prior year.

Cannabis Retail

SNDL is one of Canada's largest private-sector cannabis retailer, operating at April 30, 2025 in 186 locations under its three retail banners: "Value Buds" (121), and "Spiritleaf" (65, of which 7 are corporate stores and 58 are franchise stores). The Company's Cannabis Retail strategy is based on several pillars, including the quality of its store locations, its range of products, and the unique experiences provided to customers. Using data and insights from a large volume of monthly transactions enables SNDL to leverage technology and analytics to inform and improve its retail strategy.



Three months ended March 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue

77,540

71,306

8.7 % Gross profit

19,627

18,359

6.9 % Gross margin

25.3 %

25.7 %

-0.4pp Operating income

5,162

(1,042)

595.4 % Adjusted operating income

5,162

(1,042)

595.4 %

Net revenue for Cannabis Retail continued to demonstrate strong growth in the first quarter of 2025, driven by ongoing gains in market share. Same-store sales increased by +5.2% during this period.

Operating Income experienced substantial growth supported by revenue increases, productivity initiatives lowering SG&A, and the lapping of a fixed asset impairment recorded in the prior year.

Cannabis Operations

SNDL has a diverse brand portfolio from value to premium, emphasizing premium inhalable formats and a full suite of 2.0 products. With enhanced procurement capabilities and plans to continue evolving toward a cost-effective cultivation and manufacturing operation, the Cannabis Operations segment is a key enabler of SNDL's vertical integration strategy.



Three months ended March 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue

34,319

22,395

53.2 % Gross profit

9,211

3,235

184.7 % Gross margin

26.8 %

14.4 %

12.4pp Operating income

(486)

891

-154.5 % Adjusted operating income

2,409

1,146

110.2 %

Cannabis Operations continues to report significant growth in both revenues and profitability during the first quarter of 2025.

Net revenue expansion was driven by increased provincial board distribution and a continued focus on consumer innovation, product quality and operational efficiencies. Reported revenue for the period includes $10.2 million contributed by Indiva, following its acquisition in the final quarter of 2024.

contributed by Indiva, following its acquisition in the final quarter of 2024. Gross profit and Operating Income improvements are driven by efficiency improvements from scale as well as productivity initiatives.

Investments

As of March 31, 2025 , the Company has deployed capital to a portfolio of cannabis-related investments with a carrying value of $420.3 million , including $407.6 million to SunStream Bancorp Inc. ("SunStream"). This carrying value was reduced by $28.8 million during the first quarter of 2025, mainly driven by the collection of the Delta 9 loan, and a negative valuation adjustment of the SunStream portfolio.

, the Company has deployed capital to a portfolio of cannabis-related investments with a carrying value of , including to SunStream Bancorp Inc. ("SunStream"). This carrying value was reduced by during the first quarter of 2025, mainly driven by the collection of the Delta 9 loan, and a negative valuation adjustment of the SunStream portfolio. In the first quarter of 2025, the investment portfolio generated negative operating income of $(1.6) million , including a $(4.5) million impact from our SunStream portfolio, driven by a valuation adjustment. This non-cash valuation adjustment is the consequence of a reduction in the bond market price of Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. ("Cannabist").

, including a impact from our SunStream portfolio, driven by a valuation adjustment. This non-cash valuation adjustment is the consequence of a reduction in the bond market price of Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. ("Cannabist"). In March of 2025, the Company recovered $28.0 million from FIKA, related to loans previously issued to Delta 9. This amount includes $26.4 million comprising the principal and outstanding interest balance

from FIKA, related to loans previously issued to Delta 9. This amount includes comprising the principal and outstanding interest balance On February 4, 2025 , the Florida Department of Health approved the transfer of Parallel's license. While a few additional steps are still required, this is an important milestone in completing Parallel's restructuring process.

, the Florida Department of Health approved the transfer of Parallel's license. While a few additional steps are still required, this is an important milestone in completing Parallel's restructuring process. On March 17, 2025 the Company announced the purchase of 4,350,000 common shares of High Tide, equivalent to 5.4% ownership, at an average price of US$2.46 per share.

Equity Position

$641.3 million of unrestricted cash, marketable securities and investments, including investments in equity-accounted investees, and no outstanding debt at March 31, 2025 , resulting in a net book value of $1.1 billion .

of unrestricted cash, marketable securities and investments, including investments in equity-accounted investees, and no outstanding debt at , resulting in a net book value of . The Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company's Share Repurchase Program announced on November 14, 2024 , to increase the maximum number of common shares that the Company may repurchase up to 10% of the public float of the Company, subject to the approval of the CSE.

, to increase the maximum number of common shares that the Company may repurchase up to 10% of the public float of the Company, subject to the approval of the CSE. During the three months ending March 31, 2025 , the Company repurchased 5,761,735 common shares for cancellation at an average price of US$1.79 per share. This was in addition to the 5,002,372 common shares repurchased for cancelation during the fourth quarter of 2024 at an average price of US$1.84 per share.

This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Strategic Review

In anticipation of the upcoming completion of the court-supervised restructurings of Parallel and Skymint, SNDL's Board of Directors has initiated a formal strategic review process to evaluate the Company's exposure to U.S. multi-state licensed cannabis enterprises and its current exchange listing status. The review aims to ensure alignment between SNDL's long-term growth strategy and its public market platform, with the overarching objective of maximizing shareholder value.

In recent months, SNDL has received inbound interest from multiple cannabis operators in both Canada and the United States that have expressed interest in being acquired or pursuing asset-level or corporate transactions. This engagement underscores SNDL's balance sheet and management strength, as well as its emerging reputation as a disciplined, retail-forward cannabis operator with international scale. As the North American cannabis industry continues to rationalize, well-capitalized consolidators like SNDL are uniquely positioned to realize synergies, drive operating leverage, and deliver sustained profitability.

To fully evaluate these opportunities and preserve strategic flexibility, the Board is assessing whether to maintain the Company's current equity market listings, or transition to an alternative structure - similar to leading U.S multi-state operators who operate outside of NYSE and Nasdaq exchange frameworks. Such a move would provide SNDL with the regulatory latitude to actively manage a broader North American cannabis platform, potentially consolidating licensed cannabis businesses across multiple U.S. states.

There is no assurance that any transaction or listing change will result from this strategic review. The Company does not intend to provide additional updates unless or until the Board has approved a specific course of action or determines that further disclosure is appropriate.

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds and Spiritleaf. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information, please visit www.sndl.com

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational goals and plans, the anticipated impact of the Company's strategic steps on long-term success and shareholder value, the anticipated impact of the Company's intentions and strategy with respect to the Rise Rewards loyalty program and retail operations, SNDL's plan to expand the program to additional retail banners, the anticipated benefit of the Company's strong balance sheet, the Company's strategy with respect to its operating segments, expectations with respect to the Parallel restructuring process, expectations with respect to the Board's strategic review process, the Company's margin improvement initiatives, the Company's ability to achieve long-term, sustainable profitability, growth and efficiencies, the Company's long-term strategic plan, the benefits of the Company's Investment Segment portfolio, the Company's retail strategy, expectations with respect to the Company's Cannabis Operations segment, , performance of the Company's investments, including through the SunStream joint venture, the timing and completion of the restructurings of with Parallel and Skymint, the timing and closing of the transaction to acquire assets from 1CM, repurchases under the Share Repurchase Program and the anticipated benefits thereof, and any other potential forms of shareholder value creation.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)







Three months ended

March 31







2025



2024

Net revenue





204,914





197,750

Cost of sales





148,273





147,350

Gross profit





56,641





50,400

















Investment income





2,856





4,036

Share of (loss) profit of equity-accounted investees





(4,457)





9,148

















General and administrative





46,359





44,695

Sales and marketing





3,767





2,598

Research and development





100





37

Depreciation and amortization





13,228





14,143

Share-based compensation





1,388





4,843

Restructuring costs (recovery)





326





(89)

Asset impairment, net





1,984





1,656

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets





(59)





78

Operating loss





(12,053)





(4,377)

















Other expenses, net





(2,654)





(3,272)

Loss before income tax





(14,707)





(7,649)

Income tax recovery





—





2,997

Net loss





(14,707)





(4,652)

















Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive (loss)

income





(348)





10,034

Investments at FVOCI - change in fair value





(5,230)





—

Comprehensive (loss) income





(20,285)





5,382

















Net loss attributable to:













Owners of the Company





(14,707)





(2,554)

Non-controlling interest





—





(2,098)









(14,707)





(4,652)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:













Owners of the Company





(20,285)





7,480

Non-controlling interest





—





(2,098)









(20,285)





5,382



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024











Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

220,867



218,359

Restricted cash

19,792



19,815

Marketable securities

139



139

Accounts receivable

29,782



28,118

Biological assets

3,049



1,187

Inventory

132,899



127,919

Prepaid expenses and deposits

10,642



16,860

Investments

614



27,560

Assets held for sale

251



19,051

Net investment in subleases

2,719



2,832





420,754



461,840

Non-current assets







Long-term deposits and receivables

3,918



3,679

Right of use assets

111,239



115,435

Property, plant and equipment

158,129



145,810

Net investment in subleases

13,679



15,354

Intangible assets

60,628



61,325

Investments

12,078



8,427

Equity-accounted investees

407,600



413,124

Goodwill

124,248



124,248

Total assets

1,312,273



1,349,242











Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

57,887



56,275

Lease liabilities

33,254



34,256

Derivative warrants

14



26





91,155



90,557

Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities

114,692



118,017

Other liabilities

6,227



7,312

Total liabilities

212,074



215,886











Shareholders' equity







Share capital

2,295,107



2,346,728

Warrants

667



667

Contributed surplus

59,522



57,156

Accumulated deficit

(1,302,289)



(1,323,965)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

47,192



52,770

Total shareholders' equity

1,100,199



1,133,356

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,312,273



1,349,242



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended

March 31







2025



2024

Cash provided by (used in):













Operating activities













Net loss for the period





(14,707)





(4,652)

Adjustments for:













Income tax recovery





—





(2,997)

Interest and fee income





(2,856)





(4,091)

Change in fair value of biological assets





(1,111)





(232)

Share-based compensation





1,388





4,843

Depreciation and amortization





14,187





14,570

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets





(59)





78

Inventory impairment and obsolescence





591





1,913

Finance costs, net





1,690





1,625

Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants





(12)





1,300

Unrealized foreign exchange loss





13





104

Transaction costs





—





164

Asset impairment, net





1,984





1,656

Share of loss (profit) of equity-accounted investees





4,457





(9,148)

Unrealized loss on marketable securities





—





55

Interest received





2,936





3,172

Change in non-cash working capital





(713)





(5,059)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





7,788





3,301

Investing activities













Additions to property, plant and equipment





(1,588)





(2,410)

Changes to investments





17,910





133

Capital refunds from equity-accounted investees





—





168

Capital distributions from equity-accounted investees





719





—

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment





113





(62)

Change in non-cash working capital





18





495

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





17,172





(1,676)

Financing activities













Change in restricted cash





—





(231)

Payments on lease liabilities, net





(7,512)





(7,516)

Repurchase of common shares





(15,031)





—

Change in non-cash working capital





91





35

Net cash used in financing activities





(22,452)





(7,712)

Change in cash and cash equivalents





2,508





(6,087)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





218,359





195,041

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





220,867





188,954



NON-IFRS MEASURES

Certain specified financial measures in this news release are non-IFRS measures. These terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for or superior to measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are presented and described in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional measures in understanding the Company's operating results in the same manner as the management team.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its operating performance in a similar manner to its management team. The Company defines adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) less restructuring costs (recovery), goodwill and intangible asset impairments and asset impairments triggered by restructuring activities.

The following tables reconcile adjusted to un-adjusted operating income (loss) for the periods noted.

($000s) Cannabis

Retail

Cannabis

Operations

Cannabis

Total

Liquor

Retail

Investments

Corporate

Total

Three months ended March 31, 2025

Operating income (loss)

5,162



(486)



4,676



1,980



(1,601)



(17,108)



(12,053)

Adjustments:



























Restructuring costs

—



199



199



—



—



127



326

Impairments triggered by

restructuring

—



2,696



2,696



—



—



—



2,696

Adjusted operating income

(loss)

5,162



2,409



7,571



1,980



(1,601)



(16,981)



(9,031)



($000s) Cannabis

Retail

Cannabis

Operations

Cannabis

Total

Liquor

Retail

Investments

Corporate

Total

Three months ended March 31, 2024

Operating income (loss)

(1,042)



891



(151)



2,180



13,079



(19,485)



(4,377)

Adjustments:



























Restructuring costs

(recovery)

—



255



255



—



—



(344)



(89)

Adjusted operating income

(loss)

(1,042)



1,146



104



2,180



13,079



(19,829)



(4,466)



GROSS MARGIN

Gross margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing gross profit by net revenue for the periods noted.

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance, providing information which management believes to be useful in understanding and evaluating the Company's ability to generate positive cash flows as it removes cash used for non-operational items. The Company defines free cash flow as the total change in cash and cash equivalents less cash used for common share repurchases, dividends (if any), changes to debt instruments, changes to long-term investments, net cash used for acquisitions plus cash provided by dispositions (if any).

The following table reconciles free cash flow to change in cash and cash equivalents for the periods noted.





Three months ended

March 31

($000s)

2025



2024

Change in cash and cash equivalents



2,508





(6,087)

Adjustments











Repurchase of common shares



15,031





—

Changes to long-term investments



(18,629)





(301)

Free cash flow



(1,090)





(6,388)



SAME STORE SALES

Same store sales is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance in its retail segments. Same store sales provides information which management believes to be useful to investors, analysts and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's sales trends excluding the effect of the opening and closure of stores.

Same store sales refers to the revenue generated by the Company's existing retail locations during the current and prior comparison periods.

