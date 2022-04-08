MONTREAL, April 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been selected by the UK Government Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to develop industrial decarbonization roadmaps for sites across the UK as part of the "Industry of Future Programme".

As Engineering Delivery Partner, Atkins, member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, will work with up to 16 industrial sites to develop roadmaps and a plan of interventions that would help to accelerate their progress towards net zero emissions by 2050.

"Industrial emissions are one of the most challenging areas to abate, yet they account for around a quarter of global emissions1. The industrial sector will be the backbone of a net zero transition: the identification of more ways to decarbonize processes and plants will be critical to achieving our climate goals." said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "Our appointment to the UK's "Industry of Future programme" reflects our knowledge of both engineering solutions and industrial process as well as our technology and capability to create viable net zero pathways for industry."

SNC-Lavalin's focus in the program will be on energy intensive industrial sites classed as 'Hard to Abate', such as chemical plants and the paper and ceramics industries. The roadmaps will consider the most viable decarbonization options for each individual site, including new technologies such as carbon capture utilization and storage as well as feasibility of fuel switching, retrofits and upgrades, process changes and energy optimization. The scoping studies will investigate various technologies and costs involved - SNC-Lavalin will deploy its own technology and tools to help analyze carbon, cost and engineering solutions and identify the most cost-effective and pragmatic roadmaps for each industrial site.

UK Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, Greg Hands said: “These roadmaps will underpin our new Industry of Future Programme. This will support industry to decarbonize faster, helping them slash emissions while also saving money on their energy bills.”

"To accelerate the rate of industrial decarbonization, we need to test and implement a whole range of technology and tools, from proven solutions to trialling new equipment. Decarbonizing industrial plants and processes is a complex challenge - there is no single approach that will work for all sites and sectors." Said Chris Ball, Managing Director – Nuclear & Power EMEA, SNC-Lavalin." Robust, implementable roadmaps that consider both the engineering solutions and the cost viability of reaching net zero will be critical to achieve this, and our work in the scoping studies will apply our expert knowledge in the field to identify the right mix of options to meet each individual site's net zero goals."

The "Industry of Future Programme" competition is part of the UK Government's £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio. It aims to increase the range of options available to industry to enable them to decarbonize at a faster rate. Industrial sites were able to apply for funding to develop industrial decarbonization roadmaps, with initial funding used for scoping studies that include identification of optimal decarbonization options and the development of their Net Zero industrial map. In this phase of the program, SNC-Lavalin will deliver the identification of optimal decarbonization options to inform future decisions.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) brings together responsibilities for business, industrial strategy, science, research & innovation, energy & clean growth, and climate change. This funding has been made available from the UK government's £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which looks to accelerate the commercialisation of low-carbon technologies and systems, and specifically through the Industry of Future Programme (IFP). The IFP aims to increase the range of options available to industry to enable them to decarbonise at a faster rate.

