SNC-Lavalin supports conservation efforts with donation to the Canadian Wildlife Federation

"The delivery of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge in Montreal was completed with rigorous environmental monitoring and mitigation measures to protect the surrounding natural environment," said Erik J. Ryan, Executive Vice-President, Strategy, Marketing and External Relations, SNC-Lavalin. "This donation in support of the Canadian Wildlife Federation's Lakes & Rivers Program is a natural fit and reinforces our commitment towards a stronger respect of our natural resources and its underlying ecosystems in all our projects across the world. It is also an appropriate way to mark the opening of such an iconic landmark."

The construction of the 3.4-kilometre Bridge followed environmental standards, including strict compliance regarding water, surrounding wildlife, air and noise management, and green spaces. Aquatic fauna also received special attention throughout the construction project. In June 2018, the consortium Signature on the Saint Lawrence Group (SSL) and Infrastructure Canada announced they received the highest award, PLATINUM, based on the ENVISION® sustainable infrastructure rating system, from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).

A detailed list of the measures taken to protect the environment and the community during the duration of the project is available on the Infrastructure Canada website.

"Canada is home to over two million lakes and rivers and 20 percent of the world's freshwater. Conserving our aquatic species populations and habitats are key priorities for CWF," added Rick Bates, CWF CEO. Thanks to SNC Lavalin, this donation will contribute to CWF's on-going work to improve and restore our freshwater ecosystems.

Canada has an incredible abundance of aquatic natural resources. Canadians share a deep historical connection to freshwater; we rely on it for transportation, for resources, for employment, for food and for recreation -- swimming, boating, fishing or simply admiring the scenery of a natural lake or wild river. Unfortunately, many of Canada's freshwaters are no longer the pristine ecosystems they once were. Through the Lakes & Rivers program, CWF conducts research to identify challenges and threats to freshwater species populations; delivers on the ground field work to restore and improve aquatic habitats, and encourages personal action to keep lake and river shorelines healthy.

