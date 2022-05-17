MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, provided consulting and advisory services for the development of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) first-ever building codes strategy. The strategy defines the goals and objectives FEMA will use to create a more resilient nation through superior building performance.

"SNC-Lavalin provides comprehensive strategic planning services that leverage our technical expertise and innovation at all levels of government, connecting engineering and technology to national policy and program work," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin.

To help FEMA develop its strategy, the Company advised on building science practices, hazard-resistant codes and standards, the U.S. National Flood Insurance Program, flood hazard and risk modelling and mapping, resilience strategies and practices, and national policies related to equity and climate change.

With the significant increase in federal investment for infrastructure and building community resilience in a changing climate, FEMA now will have a strategy to align its policies and programs to provide incentives to state and local, governments for adopting, applying and enforcing the latest codes and standards.

"FEMA is at the forefront of building climate-resilient communities, particularly those that are most vulnerable and underserved,'' said George Nash, CEO of Atkins North America. "With resilience and the impacts of climate change amongst the most pressing domestic issues in the U.S., we will continue to assist FEMA in providing building science and disaster management support to minimize future losses from natural disasters and improve resiliency throughout the country."

