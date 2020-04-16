SNC-Lavalin Group subsidiary EDAROTH secures work on major housing framework

MONTREAL, April 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - EDAROTH – a wholly owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin's (TSX: SNC) Atkins business – is to provide end-to-end development solutions as part of a £1bn housing framework in Wales, United Kingdom.

Under the four-year agreement, EDAROTH will work with local authorities and housing associations to help meet housing targets through the provision of design and engineering expertise, the latest off-site manufacturing techniques and construction management partnerships which allow energy-efficient new homes to be built at speed, volume and at a significantly reduced whole life cost compared to traditional new builds.

EDAROTH's end-to-end development solutions also prioritise brownfield and under-utilised land within existing communities to build homes which help address social and economic challenges.

"There is a pressing need for affordable homes in the UK and elsewhere - this global challenge is a long-standing problem which will only be solved through innovation and new ways of working," said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin.

"Our place on this framework is a significant milestone for EDAROTH as we look to work with in partnership with clients to deliver carefully considered, sustainable housing developments which benefit from cutting edge digital design, offsite manufacture and assembly."

EDAROTH recently unveiled its first completed development which saw much needed social housing delivered in Lambeth, south London.

For more information about EDAROTH, please visit https://edaroth.co.uk/

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

