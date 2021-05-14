MONTREAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today launches 'Our vision for engineering a sustainable society', containing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets and commitments for the Company's corporate activities.

These targets are aligned with the Company's membership in the UN Global Compact. A priority within the targets is achieving net zero carbon emissions and SNC-Lavalin today announces its Routemap to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030 across corporate activities,

"Setting clear Environmental, Social, and Governance targets is a call to action for our whole organization, and will be integral to how we provide solutions to our clients. We are a proud and committed signatory to the UN Global Compact and have enhanced our ESG framework to meet those commitments and do what we can as a responsible company to contribute to a sustainable future," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

"As part of that effort, we have set an important target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. We have designed a Routemap that clearly defines how we will achieve this, and the immediate actions that we will be taking to reduce emissions from our own activities. As a leader in the design and delivery of the built environment, we have a unique opportunity to make an impact as a company and work in partnership with our clients to tackle the challenges the world faces," he added.

SNC-Lavalin's Net Zero Carbon 2030 Routemap – Immediate actions to combat climate change

SNC-Lavalin has published its Net Zero Carbon Routemap, which outlines how the Company will achieve net zero carbon emissions from corporate activities by the end of 2030. Read the Routemap here – key actions include:

Setting annual targets, which are verified by third parties , with updates published externally each year via the CDP reporting (Carbon Disclosure Project)

, with updates published externally each year via the (Carbon Disclosure Project) Committing to reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions by 60% by 2025 from 2019 as a baseline year

from 2019 as a baseline year Prioritizing low carbon real estate

New travel policy aimed at lowering travel and offsetting carbon emissions

Behavioural change across our operations to increase digitalization

Electric vehicle leasing / rental with our global travel providers

Energy purchase contracts prioritizing low and zero-carbon energy sources

External verification of quantitative targets

Interim targets on the path to 2030

In addition to the Company's own actions around combatting climate change, SNC-Lavalin has launched 'Engineering Net Zero' to provide solutions to clients prioritizing clean and affordable energy solutions, and developing sustainable infrastructure, transport, and cities.

to provide ­ SNC-Lavalin has already issued two pivotal reports on Engineering Net Zero for Canada and the U.K. These reports outline key changes that need to be made in engineering and designing the world around us.

and the U.K. These reports outline key changes that need to be made in engineering and designing the world around us.

­ The reports and goals can be found on Engineering Net Zero

Key ESG targets and commitments to align with SNC-Lavalin's commitment to the UN Global Compact

In addition to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030, SNC-Lavalin has identified those areas where the Company can make the most material impact and contribution to society. It is enhancing its framework in areas such as ED&I, improving health and wellbeing, human rights, alongside maintaining the high standards of integrity the Company has achieved, and taking climate action beyond net zero. Highlights include:

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I): SNC-Lavalin believes that greater diversity benefits everyone. For the Company, it will further strengthen its talent pool, enabling it to better serve clients and achieve business objectives. The targets announced today include increasing the representation of women in leadership to 25% by 2025, and across the organization to 33% by 2025, with a commitment from the Board to maintain at least 30% representation by women.

SNC-Lavalin believes that greater diversity benefits everyone. For the Company, it will further strengthen its talent pool, enabling it to better serve clients and achieve business objectives. The targets announced today include increasing the representation of women in leadership to 25% by 2025, and across the organization to 33% by 2025, with a commitment from the Board to maintain at least 30% representation by women. Integrity & Governance: Over the past decade, SNC-Lavalin has had a sustained commitment to the integration of integrity best practices and continues to strive to improve its program as new practices develop. SNC-Lavalin's Integrity Program aims to prevent, detect and respond to the risk of wrongdoing. It aligns with the principles of international organizations such as Transparency International, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United Nations Global Compact and the World Bank, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice Resource Guide to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

SNC-Lavalin's 12 ESG areas where the organization can have the most impact: Energy - Reduce CO 2

emissions from energy

consumption Water - Reduce water

consumption Transport - Reduce CO 2

emissions from transport Materials - Reduce

consumption of raw materials Pollution - Reduce

environmental pollution Health - Improve human health

and wellbeing Climate - Protect against

physical impacts of climate

change and extreme weather Biodiversity - Protect existing

biodiversity habitats, increase

biodiversity Diversity - Increase diversity &

social inclusion Community - Create social

value & community benefits Integrity - Maintain a high

standard of engagement

towards integrity Human Rights - Protect human

rights

Read 'Our vision for engineering a sustainable society'.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

