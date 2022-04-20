MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), has been selected to provide integration engineering support to GE Steam Power Canada (GE) for turbine generator refurbishment work on Units 1, 2, and 4 at Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. The approximately $20 million contract runs until 2026, and includes support during installation, commissioning, and closeout work. As part of the Darlington Refurbishment Project, the turbine generator refurbishment will allow Darlington to deliver clean, dependable power to Ontario homes and businesses until 2055.

"This win is an endorsement by the industry that our full lifecycle expertise in nuclear is market-leading," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "This refurbishment work will allow Darlington to supply low-carbon electricity to Ontario for an additional 30 years. As we've emphasized in our Engineering Net Zero blueprint, nuclear power must play a key role in Canada to attaining its carbon reduction objectives. Our continued involvement on this project in support of decarbonized energy is well aligned with SNC-Lavalin's corporate purpose; to engineer a better future for our planet and its people."

As part of the project, the steam turbine generators and associated auxiliary and control systems are being refurbished with technology upgrades. SNC-Lavalin will provide design, integration, and engineering execution services to GE in the refurbishment of the turbine generators.

"We have a track record of delivering results safely, on time, and on budget," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "Darlington's Refurbishment Project will continue to benefit from SNC-Lavalin's in-depth knowledge of OPG's processes and operating model, our relationships with various project stakeholders, and our extensive familiarity with existing systems as well as new equipment at Darlington. Most importantly, results will be maximized as we deploy best practices from the Unit 3 turbine generator refurbishment to Units 1, 2 and 4."

"Our success to date on the Darlington Refurbishment Project is owed in part to having strong vendor partners with the same rigorous commitment to safety and quality as we have at OPG," said Subo Sinnathamby, OPG SVP, Nuclear Refurbishment. "This collaborative approach, building on our learnings from previous unit refurbishments, is critical to our success on the project, which will allow Darlington Nuclear Generating Station to provide 30 additional years of clean, reliable baseload power for Ontarians."

Located in the Durham Region, OPG's Darlington Station is a four-unit facility responsible for generating over 20% of Ontario's electricity needs. The Darlington Refurbishment Project and subsequent 30-year extension of station operations are expected to generate roughly $90 billion in economic benefits for Ontario, and create 14,200 jobs per year. SNC-Lavalin's extensive nuclear expertise includes providing end-to-end solutions across the full nuclear life cycle. This includes nuclear new builds, plant operations, reactor life extension & late life management, as well as site decommissioning & remediation work.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SNC-Lavalin's Nuclear Business

SNC-Lavalin has over 60 years' of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, SNC-Lavalin solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. SNC-Lavalin operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. SNC-Lavalin is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. SNC-Lavalin is also involved in developing medical radioisotopes for cancer research through its partnership with TerraPower.

