MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to align with the recommendations of Québec public officials and to mitigate the health and safety risks to the Company's shareholders, the location of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the "Meeting") has been changed to a virtual-only meeting format. This change reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, clients, shareholders, and communities.

The Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on May 5, 2022. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person, but instead will be able to attend virtually at https://web.lumiagm.com/462713996.

As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2022 and duly appointed proxyholders are entitled to participate in the Meeting online, regardless of geographic location, and will have the opportunity to ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the proxy materials.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials provided to shareholders for the Meeting. The form of proxy or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote common shares in connection with the Meeting.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

