MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) has been awarded a three-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Avangrid Service Company to provide owner engineering services for the electric capital projects developed and realized by Avangrid's U.S. electric companies. Under the agreement, valued at $15 million USD over three years, SNC-Lavalin will provide Avangrid with engineering resources for disciplines that include electrical, protection and control, civil as well as transmission lines. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability.

As the owner's engineer, SNC-Lavalin's work is to protect Avangrid's interests during the review of and interactions with other contractors. Additionally, SNC-Lavalin will perform the conceptual design and assist the client during the construction phase.

"We are pleased to be awarded this engineering services MSA and we are committed to Avangrid's success and to their 3.5 million customers," said Dale Clarke, President, Infrastructure Services, SNC-Lavalin. "We've had a partnership with Avangrid for almost ten years, which enables us to be fully aligned with their objectives and expectations."

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology, and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging—consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital—and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

