MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded an $8 million USD contract to provide program management and design criteria professional services at Florida's Pensacola International Airport. Under the approximately 3-year contract, the Company will support the City of Pensacola, who owns and operates the airport, in the completion of Project Titan Element 2, a $146 million USD maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility development program.

"From airport engineering to program and project management, we leverage our end-to-end expertise and capabilities for our global clients in the airports and aviation markets,'' said Ian L. Edwards, SNC-Lavalin President and CEO. "Our proven track record in the sector enables us to deliver intelligent, cost-effective solutions that address and meet the requirements of a carbon-conscious world."

The Company is providing services for Project Titan Element 2, which includes the development of two MRO hangars, a support services center, administrative office space, extension of a taxiway, an aircraft parking apron, landside parking and access roadways and miscellaneous related site improvements. Support will include coordinating the project development, design and construction; project schedule development and updates; data collection on the existing site; project budget review; development of a design criteria package; assisting with selection of the design-build team (D-B); review of D-B team designs; and oversight and inspection of D-B team construction.

"In addition to helping the City of Pensacola prepare for this project during the last decade, our team has provided solutions for major programs at Louis Armstrong New Orleans, Southwest Florida, LAX and JFK International Airports," said George Nash, CEO of Atkins North America. "Taking Lessons learned from these previous programs and others, we will see this transformative project through to successful completion."

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]