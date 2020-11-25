SNC-Lavalin awarded $38M USD traffic operations management services contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) was selected as prime consultant under a not-to-exceed $38 million USD, three-year limited services contract with two one-year optional extensions to provide traffic operations management support to the North Carolina Department of Transportation's (NCDOT) Transportation Systems Management & Operations Unit. The contract will be delivered by SNC-Lavalin's Engineering, Design and Project Management business (EDPM).

"Our North American business has enjoyed a number of significant contract wins this year which cement our position as an established player in a region rich with growth opportunities," said Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, SNC-Lavalin's EDPM business. "We now look forward to supporting NCDOT as it continues to deliver critical infrastructure for the state of North Carolina."

Under the contract, the Company will staff, operate and manage statewide and regional traffic and toll operations centers. In addition, the team will provide project technical support staff to enable a variety of management, administration and traffic engineering functions in support of the operations.

For nearly three decades, the Company has worked with NCDOT in areas ranging from transportation management center (TMC) operations, 511 traffic information line support, intelligent transportation systems and traffic engineering consulting, and toll system design and operations.

"We remain committed to this partnership of collaboration, dedicated to TMC operations for NCDOT and to providing direct support that has spanned cycles of rapid growth, unanticipated contraction, and extreme impacts of natural disasters," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "Aligning with NCDOT's operational goals through changing times, we have and will continue to put the needs of the operations first."

In the US, SNC-Lavalin's EDPM business has more than 30 years of TMC operations experience, managing and staffing operations for North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Wisconsin DOTs.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

