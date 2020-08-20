MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) announces that it has been selected as prime consultant under an $11 million USD contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The three-year, with four optional one-year extensions, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract is to support the continued development, implementation and maintenance of methodologies and procedures to optimize GDOT's Statewide Traffic Incident Management Services or STIMS. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability.

"This win adds to a rich portfolio of transportation projects across North America that connect people, places and businesses. We now look forward to working closely with GDOT as we deploy the latest technology to further increase the efficiency and safety of the state's highways and roads," said Philip Hoare, President Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin.

Under the new contract, the Company will focus on innovation, technology and data-driven solutions to support expanding TIM programs statewide in addition to providing the following:

Programmatic Services

Traffic Incident Management Enhancement (TIME) Program Support

Towing and Recovery Incentive Program (TRIP) Support

TIM Teams and Training

Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) Support

Managed Lanes Support Services

Additional Support Services

"We have been GDOT's partner in TIM, managing traffic management centre operations and fully engaged since 2011 and were instrumental in the opening and ongoing operation of the state's managed lanes," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "With a focus on being good stewards of taxpayer dollars for the department, we will help manage and expand the STIMS program with structured leadership, effective stakeholder engagement and a concentrated outreach plan to help GDOT continue to improve highway traffic safety."

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

