MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, was awarded a four-year USD $10 million contract by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide Right-of-Way Acquisition Professional Services (ROWAPS). The Company has maintained a TxDOT ROWAPS contract since 2000, when Right-of-Way services was initially expanded to Texas.

"Consistently delivering high quality services and solutions and cultivating strong relationships is what leads to these types of repeat business opportunities with long-standing clients," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin.

Under the Indefinite Deliverable contract, the Company will provide project management, real estate appraisal review, title review, negotiation, acquisition, relocation assistance, condemnation and property management services. The project staff averages 20 years' experience delivering prompt, professional and accurate information to affected property owners.

"We are proud to have established ourselves as a trusted partner, meeting the State of Texas' right-of-way needs for more than two decades," said Steve Morriss, President, Engineering Services, U.S., Atkins. "Our vast experience has prepared us to handle tough challenges, while maintaining TxDOT's production goals and fulfilling its commitment to customer service."

The Company has provided ROWAPS on a wide range of TxDOT projects, helping relieve congestion on some of the state's most heavily traveled highways including U.S. 190, Interstate Highway 35 Nex in San Antonio and the Grand Parkway/State Highway 99 beltway around Houston. Additionally, SNC-Lavalin staff provides Right-of-Way services in Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Nevada.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Media relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]