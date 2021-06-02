MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), in partnership with HKA and Infrastructure Nation, has been appointed as Integration and Delivery Partner for the AUD 11 billion Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.

Under the terms of a six-year contract, SNC-Lavalin and its local partners will support Sydney Metro's in-house resources to undertake project integration and delivery of multiple mandates for the driverless railway, which includes six new stations linking residential areas with job hubs.

"SNC-Lavalin is fully committed to supporting governments, like Australia's, as they press forward with infrastructure investments that develop sustainable communities and long-term economic growth," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. We commend Sydney Metro for being a catalyst for the industry by revolutionising rail travel in Australia.''

The 23 km line – which forms part of Australia's largest public transport program – will become the transport spine for Greater Western Sydney, connecting communities, businesses and travellers with the new Western Sydney International Airport and the growing region.

"The Australian market is an important growth area for SNC-Lavalin, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Sydney Metro and collaborate with local partners on this crucial project,'' said Steve Morriss, SNC-Lavalin President for Middle East and Asia. As we begin rapid mobilisation of this project, we will leverage our global expertise and leading-edge project management services that help increase the predictability of infrastructure delivery, as well as whole life value."

Sydney Metro is Australia's largest public transport project. By the end of the decade, Sydney will have a world-class metro system with 46 stations and more than 113 kilometres of railway, revolutionising work, recreation and leisure commuting.

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project is funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments, who have a shared objective of having the line operational when Western Sydney International opens for passenger services.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging—consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital—and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

