MONTREAL, May 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces reaching a remediation agreement with respect to charges laid against SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. for events that occurred between 1997 and 2004 in connection with the Jacques Cartier Bridge Refurbishment project. The financial components of the remediation agreement provide for payments totalling $29,558,777 over a period of 3 years. The remediation agreement is subject to approval by the Quebec Superior Court, which will be sought at a hearing scheduled to begin on May 10, 2022.

Contemporaneously with laying the charges, on September 23, 2021, the DPCP had invited SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. to negotiate a remediation agreement regarding said charges.

As the Company is bound by confidentiality restrictions, it cannot comment further on this matter until judicial procedures are completed.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. We deliver to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. You can find relevant news and information at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

