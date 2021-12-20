MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that its Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation, in a joint venture (JV) partnership with Westinghouse Government Services and Fluor Federal Services, has been awarded a 14-month extension to continue operating the depleted uranium hexafluoride (DUF6) conversion facilities at the United States Department of Energy's (DOE) Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Kentucky and the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Ohio.

"The nuclear space is one of SNC-Lavalin's core businesses. We see this is an opportunity in the U.S. to drive growth within the sector by expanding our market position in nuclear waste management." said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin.

The Atkins-led JV will continue services to support the DUF6 Project, valued at $153.5 million USD, which processes the US DOE inventory of depleted uranium hexafluoride to uranium oxides for disposition. The partners will manage and operate the two uranium conversion facilities and manage the DUF6 inventory of over 60,000 cylinders (hazard category 3 and 2 designation, respectively). The project processes the DUF6 inventory via established uranium conversion technologies to the oxide form.

"The nuclear chemical production operations involved at these plants transforms this waste into a merchant chemical product and build upon the skills of our member companies," said Tom Jouvanis, President, Atkins Nuclear Secured.

"Regardless of where our clients are in their journey or how complex the challenges, we provide end-to-end project solutions, using a collaborative approach to ensure a seamless and timely delivery," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "Our team is committed to continuing to manage and operate the conversion facilities with a rigorous and disciplined approach to safety and improvement."

Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation is a business unit within SNC-Lavalin's global nuclear sector focused on the US federal market. With strengths in nuclear operations, process design engineering, waste management, characterization, transportation, disposition and high-level waste technologies, Nuclear Secured is a partner in the team managing the Tank Operations contract and the Central Plateau Cleanup Company at Hanford, leads the teams managing the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Ontario, and manages the U-233 project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Atkins Nuclear Secured, safely delivers high consequence, technically complex missions for federal governments.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

