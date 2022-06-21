MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management consultancy with offices around the world, has completed the acquisition of Flex Process, a leading process engineering, safety and digital simulation company which specialises in the support and transformation of process plants across a wide range of power and industrial sectors.

Based in the United Kingdom, Flex Process offers advanced engineering and digital twin expertise to support asset design, improve operational efficiency, optimise asset life and reduce emissions for global clients across a number of energy industries, including power and nuclear; as well as industrial sectors such as iron and steel; chemicals; and pharmaceuticals.

To date, it has worked alongside SNC-Lavalin on numerous projects including the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority's Hydrogen-3 Advanced Technology facility, Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in England, and an ammonia production plant in the Middle East.

The acquisition adds to SNC-Lavalin's rapidly growing net zero energy capability which sees multidisciplinary services delivered across power and renewables; transmission and distribution; hydrogen; carbon capture and storage; energy storage; and industrial decarbonisation.

"As an organisation we're committed to advancing net-zero projects around the world by harnessing data and technology to give our clients more insight and certainty than ever before," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin.

"The acquisition of a highly specialized firm with niche expertise will strengthen this offering, as we look to engineer the future of infrastructure and power generation on a scale appropriate to the challenges our world faces."

"Flex Process has an established track record with a client base complementary to our own which will open up new opportunities to sell fully integrated services into growing markets," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "We now look forward to building on the success we've already shared together working across entire project lifecycles in complex industries."

Roger Rayner, Managing Director and Founder of Flex Process, said: "Flex Process has been pioneering new techniques to help its clients to optimise their processes, increase safety and support their decarbonisation plans. The decision to become part of SNC-Lavalin strengthens these capabilities and allows us to support the decarbonisation schemes of more sites, across more countries, and deliver more benefits to those clients we already support. We look forward to working within the fast-growing net zero energy business to help new and existing clients to reduce complexity, increase efficiency and identify more ways to decarbonise their plants and processes."

Flex Process' team of 11 staff and long-term associates will become part of SNC-Lavalin's Nuclear Sector – one of the most complete nuclear services organizations in the world working across entire project life cycles.

About Flex Process:

Flex Process have been operating since 2007 and have assembled a highly specialised team offering process simulation and optimisation; process safety and sustainability; and digitisation of as-built plant and operational data. Its advanced simulation tools, including digital twins and newly modelled processes, have helped clients reduce energy use and emissions, while improving project performance and reducing risk.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

