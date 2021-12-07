Snappy, a provider of digital-first, easy-to-deploy restaurant management software, closes $2-million follow-on financing to continue national expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Snappy, a provider of digital-first, easy-to-deploy restaurant management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), today announced that it has raised $2 million in a follow-on financing led by Celtic House Venture Partners, with participation from its existing investors, including Celtic House Asia Partners. Snappy's software powers over 1500 restaurants, allowing them to seamlessly connect their online and offline customer experiences using a single platform and to market and sell to customers directly online. The Toronto-based technology firm recently expanded to Vancouver and plans to use the funds raised to support expansion to other major cities in Canada.

"We are pleased to secure the backing of Celtic House Venture Partners to support the expansion of our business in Canada," said Ricky Wang, CEO of Snappy. "We work with restaurateurs every day and see how busy and overburdened they are, especially through the pandemic. Snappy is committed to finding innovative ways to help them run their businesses more efficiently and become more profitable".

"We are excited to be working with Ricky and his team at Snappy," said David Adderley, Partner at Celtic House Venture Partners. "Snappy's rapid growth reflects their development and deployment of state-of-the-art cloud technology that provides smaller restaurants with an immediate and ongoing competitive edge to scale their operations. Snappy allows restaurants to sell and market directly online to their customers without relying on costly third-party marketplaces."

Snappy offers an all-in-one technology platform for restaurants to manage all customer touchpoints, including point of sale, online orders, loyalty, reservations, waitlist, and custom branded mobile apps and websites. Snappy's restaurant customers maintain ownership of their customer data while building customer loyalty. Snappy continuously looks for innovative and cost-effective ways to improve customer experience for restaurants, including online order integration in Google business listings and autonomous robot delivery through partnerships.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many restaurants have been forced to change the way they operate to accommodate closures and capacity decreases, with many having to quickly shift from offline to online operations. Snappy's simple all-in-one platform creates a cost effective and easy-to-use alternative to streamline restaurant operations and provide the best customer experience possible.

"Snappy fits into the food industry ecosystem that Celtic House Asia has built with investments in leading FoodTech companies, such as Fantuan and GrubMarket," said Larry Liu, Managing Partner of Celtic House Asia Partners, an existing Snappy investor. "We have been impressed by Snappy's rapid merchant growth since our initial investment in 2020 and expect the digitization of the restaurant industry will continue to accelerate post-pandemic. Snappy is well positioned to service the needs of small restaurants across Canada and the U.S."

About Snappy

Snappy offers technology products that allow restaurants to manage every touchpoint of the guest experience with ease. Streamline customer operations to one platform, increase direct sales through your online storefront, and build customer loyalty with improved means of restaurant-to-guest communication. You choose what you'd like to automate to serve your customers better and expect to be up and running in a snap. http://gosnappy.io

About Celtic House Venture Partners

Drawing from its 20 years of experience as an active investor in technology and innovation, Celtic House Venture Partners collaborates with exceptional founding teams with strong track records and a data-driven mindset to build category-leading technology companies. These collective efforts have resulted in over 25 IPO and M&A transactions. For more information, visit http://www.celtic.vc

About Celtic House Asia Partners

Celtic House Asia Partners is an active investor in technology companies across North America and China, with a focus on B2B SaaS, consumer marketplaces, FoodTech and digital health. Celtic House Asia's investments include tech unicorns ApplyBoard, Cerebral, and GrubMarket, as well as Fantuan, Snappy, Mappedin and numerous other early and later-stage technology start-ups. For more information, visit http://www.celticvc.com

