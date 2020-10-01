Snapcommerce acquires Chatkit AI technology used to power top e-commerce websites

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Snapcommerce has completed the acquisition of all intellectual property assets of Chatkit Inc., an AI platform purpose-built for e-commerce marketing.

Chatkit was previously used by some of the top D2C e-commerce brands in the world including Draper James, Tamara Mellon, MeUndies, Greats, Rebecca Minkoff, and many more.

"Snapcommerce uses AI to connect consumers with rich and meaningful experiences.", said Hussein Fazal, CEO of Snapcommerce. "Understanding a customer's intent is at the core of what we do. Chatkit's technology will assist us in reaching out to that customer with the right message at the right time to drive sales across verticals."

Snaptravel, the first consumer brand by Snapcommerce has driven over $350 Million USD in sales by building a trusted relationship with consumers and using AI to predict and suggest hotel deals. By creating multiple touchpoints and interactions, Snaptravel is able to generate unique data and insights into the customers purchase intent which can be leveraged to recommend the right product at the right time. This creates a personalized customer experience enabling Snaptravel to be one of the fastest growing consumer companies in the world.

"Snaptravel is a pioneer of using the power of mobile messaging and AI for the travel sector, so I am thrilled that they now have access to the incredible AI developed by our team to assist with their expansion into other e-commerce verticals." said Mazdak Rezvani, CEO of Chatkit.

