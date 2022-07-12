SNAP Out of Snack Boredom! Cheez-It SNAP'd® Crackers Offer Cheese Lovers a NEW Crave-able, Crispy Snack Option

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian cheese lovers can now snap out of snack boredom thanks to NEW Cheez-It SNAP'd® crackers – cheesy, thin, crispy crackers that are perfectly designed for evening munching, whether that involves streaming your favourite show, or spending time socializing with family and friends. The newest addition to the wildly popular Canadian Cheez-It® cracker family, Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers are made with REAL cheese inside and out and are curvy, crispy and completely crave-able. Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers are finally available in Canada in three tasty and tantalizing flavours: Double Cheese; Cheddar Sour Cream & Onion; and Jalapeño Jack.

Snack Innovation is in the Bag!

Always looking for the next "grate" idea, the brand is on a mission to create cheesy, crunchy, and satisfying snacking experiences available to everyone. Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers deliver the latest evolution in snacking culture with delicious creations that are available in shareable bags. Building on the best of the popular square cracker, Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers delight all the senses with irresistibly munchable, flat-out fun:

Appearance: Cheez-It SNAP'd cracker pieces look like someone gave a tiny tug to the standard cracker dough before baking for a profile that is uniquely wavy, curvy and delightfully thin.

pieces look like someone gave a tiny tug to the standard cracker dough before baking for a profile that is uniquely wavy, curvy and delightfully thin. Aroma: Your mouth will water at the bold, tangy, slightly buttery smell of your favourite cheddar cheese.

Your mouth will water at the bold, tangy, slightly buttery smell of your favourite cheddar cheese. Taste: Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers deliver a flavourful tang and delicious cheese flavour, thanks to real cheese baked inside and on top.

crackers deliver a flavourful tang and delicious cheese flavour, thanks to real cheese baked inside and on top. Texture: A lighter bite with a thin, chip-like crispiness – new territory for these popular snack crackers.

A lighter bite with a thin, chip-like crispiness – new territory for these popular snack crackers. Sound: Staying true to its name, Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers break the snack barrier with a light and crispy "snap" that will turn heads – in envy.

Real Cheese Matters

"We go to absurd lengths to perfect the real cheese in the Cheez-It cracker line-up and we are thrilled to offer a completely new experience for those who love to snack. As we like to say 'you crave-it, we Cheez-It'," says Lina Jhaveri, Director, Salty & Frozen, Kellogg Canada Inc. "Created in The Cheez-It Institute of Perfection, new Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers are uniquely different thanks to their thin, crispy texture and distinct flavours, allowing Canadians to feed their cheese obsessions in a delicious new way – from bag to bowl."

Available in 213 g bags, the trio of tantalizing Cheez-It SNAP'd cracker tastes include:

Double Cheese Flavour: Because double the cheese means doubly delicious!

Because double the cheese means doubly delicious! Cheddar Sour Cream & Onion Flavour: Set to bring onion fans to tears, this flavour delivers a match made in taste heaven with the combination of real cheddar cheese, rich sour cream, and onion in every bite.

Set to bring onion fans to tears, this flavour delivers a match made in taste heaven with the combination of real cheddar cheese, rich sour cream, and onion in every bite. Jalapeño Jack Flavour: The hit of jalapeño peppers and Monterey Jack cheese flavour to add a little heat to snack time.

Snap Them Up!

Cheez-It SNAP'd crackers are available now the in the cracker aisle at grocery stores across Canada.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include All-Bran®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Corn Pops®, Eggo®, Froot Loops®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Kashi®, Kellogg's® Two Scoops® Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats®, Nutri-Grain®, Pop-Tarts®, Pringles®, Rice Krispies®, Special K®, Vector®, Morningstar Farms®, Cheez-It®, RXBAR® and more. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods and brands, and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2022, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

SOURCE Kellogg Canada Inc.

For further information: Kellogg Canada Media Hotline, 905-290-5416, [email protected]