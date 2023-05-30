SNAP Brands Ventures Inc. has bolstered its leadership and has added a world-renowned futurist to their team, known for his work with leaders, future related subject, and an author of a book that has been introduced in J.P. Morgan Summer Reading List

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - SNAP Brands Ventures Inc. ("SNAP") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Nikolas Badminton as special advisor and Chief Futurist.

SNAP's Telehealth application uses audio signal processing and machine learning to analyze 30-second audio clips of a user's voice to quickly, and accurately, identify known and unknown health issues such as low vitamin deficiency, inflammation, poor cardiovascular and/or cognitive health. SNAP then correlates these Biomarkers (known as ÜRBIOCODE) to personalized products or therapeutic recommendations.

This latest leadership addition marks an important milestone in the advancement of SNAP's technology platforms. Badminton will work alongside the management and research teams on possible futures indicated by emerging trends and signals indicating change and innovation in digital health, education, and future of human thriving and wellness.

"Now is the time to create a view of what is possible. That is what we are doing at SNAP" said Mr. Badminton.

Nikolas is the Chief Futurist at the Futurist.com Think Tank – an international consultancy founded in 1993 that is focused on long-range future trends and on strategies and techniques for shaping the preferred future. Group´s commitment is to a greater understanding of and enthusiasm about the future and future-related subjects.

Nikolas has advised Robert Downey Jr.'s team for the 'Age of A.I.' documentary series, starred in 'SMART DRUGS – a Futurist's journey into biohacking', and features on CTV, Global News, Sirius XM regularly. His research and opinion has also been featured globally on BBC, VICE, The Atlantic, Fast Company, Techcrunch, Business Insider, Huffington Post, Forbes, Sputnik and Venturebeat.

Nikolas' new book was released in early 2023 – 'Facing Our Futures' providing executives and organizations with the foundations for futures design and the tools to imagine new futures, create bolder visions, anticipate unforeseen risks, and strengthen strategic planning. The book has been selected as the "Next Gen Pick" on the prestigious J.P. Morgan Summer Reading - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-morgan-launches-24th-annual-summer-reading-list-301831723.html?tc=eml_cleartime

A summer tradition for over two decades, the 2023 J.P. Morgan Summer Reading List introduces a future-inspired read, selected by and for the next generation. To select the "Next Gen Pick", a sub-committee of Associate and Vice President-level J.P. Morgan Client Advisors representing North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe met to review and select one title to engage and inspire early-career clients and colleagues.

"We wanted the 'Next Gen Pick' to encompass emerging ideas and themes that will drive the future," said Derby Chukwudi, Associate Investment Strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "Whether you're a technology entrepreneur, environmental activist, creative artist, or the next generation of a family enterprise, the title we selected outlines how you can identify the role you have to play in preparing for what the future holds."

About SNAP Brands Ventures Ltd. Vancouver B.C. Canada

Snap Brands is an operator of businesses that focus on telehealth, leveraging voice and breath biomarker technology to analyze personal health biomarkers and provide personalized product and or therapeutic recommendations that can help the user improve their overall health and empower positive behavioral changes. In addition, Snap has a license with a right to acquire a business in smoking cessation space, applying a similar telehealth platform with a decade long clinical history of success. Snap aspires to expand its educational program outreach with another established and accredited institute.

The Company has entered into an agreement to merge with a reporting issuer in a reverse takeover transaction (RTO) and contemporaneously intends to apply for listing on a North American stock exchange. The reporting issuer is completing a corporate reorganization to accommodate the merger following which, if completed, Snap Brands will become a public reporting issuer. Further details of corporate changes to become a public issuer will be announced as they occur.

