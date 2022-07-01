SNACKS FROM THE SUN ANNOUNCES GLOBAL EXPANSION BEGINNING IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report that Snacks from the Sun., (SFTS) a portfolio company of Modern Plant-Based Foods has rolled out its vegan, gluten-free sun baked chips into Asia beginning with Southeast Asia after receiving initial order from a supermarket chain based in the Philippines through Global Brand and Export Development LLC, (GSMS LLC). Global Brand and Export Development LLC is a company representing and serving manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors and consumers, with dedicated sales and expertise with global exports to over 60 countries around the world. They are partnered with KeHE Distributors LLC in the United States; Be Organics Distributors in Chile; International Exports for shipping to Middle East and Africa; BTS Group Trade and Se Logistics through US & Mexico; Delvi Logistics exporting to top supermarkets in Panama; U.S. International Foods for customs clearance to Asia; Smart Mexico distributors servicing the entire country of Mexico; I AM Foods servicing the Caribbean and Central America; and Caribbean Shipping through Florida and Puerto Rico.

GSMS LLC is a sister company to KeHE Distributors, who is currently purchasing and distributing the Snacks from the Sun brand in the United States. KeHE Distributors is one of the nation's top pure play wholesale food distributors with 16 distribution centers across North America. With over 5,500 employees, KeHE represents 8,500 brands and services more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America.

The supermarket chain purchasing the Snacks from the Sun products is a leading player in the mid-premium supermarket segment of Southeast Asia and is one of the fastest growing supermarket operators. The chain is located in 25 cities and municipalities and growing across the Philippines and continues to banner a global standard in the local supermarket industry. The supermarket chain believes that the Filipinos deserves access to higher quality and healthier foods, such as Snacks from the Sun baked chips.

Snacks from the Sun has received confirmation on initial purchase for its Vegan Sour Cream & Chive, Vegan Nacho, Sweet & Tangy BBQ, Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt, Vegan White Cheddar Puff, Original Sea Salt, for stores in Southeast Asia through GSMS LLC. The purchase orders will be fulfilled from the KeHE warehouses currently managing and storing Snacks from the Sun inventory in the United States, allowing the company to avoid extra fees and overhead in order to facilitate sales.

"This initial interest from one of the most popular health food chains in the Philippines proves demand for our product globally and solidifies our relationship with Global Brand and Exports, allowing easier access to global distributors. We see great potential for products in our portfolio as the demand for better-for-you products continues to rise in countries outside of North America." States Avtar Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bar located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

For further information: Cassidy McCord, Chief Corporate Officer, [email protected], 604-395-0974