SMT Corp announces ANAB scope expansion for accredited AS6171 High Risk Level 2 testing

SANDY HOOK, Conn., April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- SMT Corp, the industry leader in counterfeit electronic components mitigation, a Certify Holdings Company, announced the expansion of its counterfeit electronics detection capabilities and its AS6171 accreditation scope. Richard Hodgson, CEO of SMT Corp, commented that "our investment in this additional capability highlights our 25+ year commitment to remaining the industry leader in counterfeit and non-conforming electronic component mitigation and detection. This increased scope gives us the ability to offer our customers the highest level of counterfeit detection including testing up to AS6171 High Risk Level 2 (HRL2)." In addition to being only one of two companies in the world accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to provide HRL2 level testing, SMT is also on the DLA QTSL for testing un-traceable product, making SMT Corp the most highly accredited company for counterfeit electronic component detection.

The new capabilities SMT is now accredited for include: AS6171/9 - FTIR Spectroscopy, AS6171/8 - RAMAN Spectroscopy, AS6171/4 – Bond Pull / Die Shear, Particle Impact Noise Detection, AS6171/5 - 3D Radiographic Inspection, AS6171/7 - Temp Cycling, AS6171/7 - Burn In, AS6171/7 - Fine & Gross Leak, and Functional testing. Jason Romano, Chief Investigator and Counterfeit Electronics Subject Matter Expert at SMT Corp observed that "these additional capabilities are critical given the increased threat of counterfeit clone electronic components. While traditional inspection and test methods are important for the detection of remarked parts, additional capabilities like spectroscopy and electrical testing over environmental extremes are critical for the detection of sophisticated clones."

SMT Corp's scope can be view at the ANSI National Accreditation Board website by going to laboratories and searching on AS6171: https://search.anab.org

About SMT Corp

SMT Corp is the industry leader for sourcing & authentication of obsolete and hard-to-find electronic components, electrical testing services, and inventory management solutions. SMT Corp is a highly accredited and recognized expert with full on-site sourcing (AS6081), authentication (AS6171), and electrical testing (MIL-STD-883, MIL-STD-750) to mitigate the risk of counterfeit, cloned, altered and substandard products from entering the critical infrastructure supply chain.

About Certify Holdings

Certify Holdings is a full lifecycle strategic partner for the defense and aerospace market, and other markets requiring high reliability electronic solutions. Certify Holdings supports our customers through the early project design stage with design-in support leveraging a wide range of Hi-Rel and RF electronic modules and components, throughout production with sourcing and distribution services, and into obsolescence / end of life with sourcing and authentication of hard-to-find electronics. Throughout the project lifecycle, Certify Holdings supports our customers with test solutions and services.

