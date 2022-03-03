Smooth Commerce and SkipTheDishes partner with Mary Brown's Chicken to launch new white-label delivery service

The partnership's first live implementation is with Mary Brown's Chicken. The many fans of the Canadian fast food chain's Signature Chicken, Taters, Big Mary ® Chicken Sandwich and much more, can now order for delivery and earn loyalty points using the Mary Brown's app or online ordering, powered by Smooth Commerce.

"The commitment to industry leading innovation is paramount to Smooth and we are continually enhancing our platform to offer the restaurants the tools to best serve their customers and grow their sales," said Brian Deck, CEO of Smooth Commerce. "We are proud to launch the SkipGo integration with Mary Brown's Chicken and are pleased to be able to offer expanded flexibility for white-label delivery on our platform."

"The launch of SkipGo with Smooth Commerce and Mary Brown's Chicken represents an important milestone for Skip as we look to expand delivery options for our restaurant partners," said Howard Midgal, Chief Operating Officer, SkipTheDishes. "We are pleased to be able to offer restaurants across Canada more options to take advantage of our extensive delivery network."

Jeff Barlow, VP Marketing at Mary Brown's Chicken, adds, "For us, it's all about giving our Guests more convenience, more choices, and more ways to enjoy Mary Brown's. Being able to receive delivery directly from the MB app, while they collect loyalty points, is a huge plus for our Guests. We are very excited to be the first restaurant chain to offer this new delivery solution with our valued partners, Smooth Commerce and SkipTheDishes."

To further leverage the SkipGo integration, Smooth Commerce and SkipTheDishes have already begun collaborating on other opportunities to bring white-label delivery to restaurants across Canada.

"We are getting a strong interest from the industry in activating Smooth and SkipGo to power a white-label delivery solution, and we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Skip to foster sales growth, loyalty, and engagement for restaurants," said David Campanella, Chief Commercial Officer of Smooth Commerce.

About Smooth Commerce

Smooth Commerce is an all-in-one digital ordering, customer marketing and loyalty platform for restaurants. Smooth takes ordering to the next level with personalized customer engagement, making the digital storefront the cornerstone of restaurant brands. By solving more pain points in one digital platform than anyone else, Smooth Commerce puts restaurants back in control of the customer experience to promote profitable sales growth. From more information visit Smooth.tech.

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 200 locations across Canada and growing rapidly. The brand is proudly 100% Canadian owned and operated since 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's has been named to Canada's Best Managed Companies list in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners across Canada.

SOURCE Smooth Commerce

For further information: Michael Kostoff, Smooth Commerce, [email protected]; Darlene Giles, Mary Brown's Chicken, [email protected]; Vineet Bansal, SkipTheDishes, [email protected]