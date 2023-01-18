Smoking Cessation Brand Arrives At Major Retailers Across Canada As National Non-Smoking Week Kicks Off A Nationwide Commitment

Sesh+ nicotine replacement therapy gum now available at Metro, Circle K, Shell, and others

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Next-generation smoking cessation brand Sesh+ is now available at a variety of major retailers throughout Canada. The Vancouver-based brand, which has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) industry, is making a powerful contribution to one of the major ongoing public health crises of our time, just in time for National Non-Smoking Week.

Sesh+ nicotine replacement therapy gum now available at Metro, Circle K, Shell, and others (CNW Group/Sesh+)

Although cigarette use throughout North America has largely declined, vaping has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially among younger Canadians. Health Canada has shown that vaping predisposes youth to nicotine addiction, increasing users' chances of becoming long-term tobacco smokers. To combat the isolation and discouragement that many vape users experience when they try to quit , Sesh+ offers smokers the tools and community they need, this week and every other week.

Sesh+ smoking cessation products improve on current nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) strategies to meet the unique needs and wants of a new generation. For Sesh+ Founder and CEO Max Cunningham, NRT products are essential for achieving Health Canada's aim of reducing the smoking rate below 5% by 2035.

"We can't approach the current smoking and vaping epidemic the way we tackled nicotine use in the past," says Cunningham. "The landscape is fundamentally different now–vaping has changed the way people think about both using and quitting nicotine, and we need a solution that is keeping up with these developments."

Sesh+'s NRT products were created using the latest research, with an emphasis on making the quitting process enjoyable by providing 3 mouth-watering flavors–pomegranate, wintergreen, and cinnamon–conveniently available in single unit packaging. Their gum contains a low dose of nicotine which is authorized by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product for smoking cessation, reducing nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms to increase users' chances of quitting successfully.

The gum is now available at many major retailers across Canada, including:

Over 490 nationwide Shell locations,

All Metro Pharmacy and Circle K locations throughout Ontario ,

, 290 Jean Coutu Pharmacies in Quebec ,

, And all 87 nationwide MacEwen/Quickie locations (except in QC).

Sesh+ can also be ordered through the brand's website. The product costs $8.99 per pack and is the only flip tab single pack format available in Canada.

"We are thrilled to be working with some of Canada's most well-known, trusted retailers," says Cunningham. "Ease of access makes all the difference, as you never know when or where a nicotine craving might hit. We want to empower smokers to pick up a pack of gum from the convenience store so that they can beat the craving when it's at its strongest."

Since launching in April, Sesh+ has secured over $1.2M in funding, is approaching $1M in revenue, and has been sold in 1500+ stores. Beyond expanding further, the company plans to launch its signature Sesh+ Plus App this year. The app provides virtual cessation support through personalized content and nicotine usage tracking, creating a tangible record of the user's progress.

When used alongside Sesh+'s products, these programs offer life-changing support for all users, from those who recently started to those who have been trying to quit for years. Sesh+'s holistic ecosystem makes it the only truly modern approach to curbing tobacco dependency available on the market today.

"Tobacco use is such a big problem that it can be difficult to imagine a solution," says Cunningham. "Sesh+ starts by thinking about how to help a single, unique individual, and expands out from there. We want every nicotine user to be able to find a convenient, effective way to integrate Sesh products into their lives."

Sesh+ is committed to transparency and is able to provide further information about the research used in writing this press release upon request.

About Sesh+ Products

Sesh+ Products is a smoking cessation brand dedicated to helping smokers take control over their nicotine usage through a holistic combination of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products and app-based cessation programs.

Carlin Domi

DOMI Co.

+1 647-968-6113

[email protected]

SOURCE Sesh+