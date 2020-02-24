Smokers: try nicotine vaping and get a free starter kit from DashVapes Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians who would like an alternative to smoking tobacco products, especially cigarettes, can try vaping instead. The introductory program, called "Start Your Journey," is made available to new customers of DashVapes Inc. on their first order only.



"Start Your Journey" is based on medical research published by Public Health England (PHE) showing that nicotine-based vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking cigarettes.



DashVapes will supply new customers with their choice of vaping device, for free, if they buy either CDN$30 or CDN$90 of e-liquid. In addition, new customers also get a free bottle of e-liquid; there are hundreds of flavours.



The offer is good for both in-store and online purchases; Canadians must be 19 years of age to participate; 21 years in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. DashVapes verifies a purchaser's age through Equifax at purchase, and via Canada Post on delivery.

"DashVapes subsidizes the vaping devices, also called starter kits, for new customers who would like to quit smoking," says Shai Bekman, president of DashVapes.

In 2018, 15.8% of Canadians aged 12 and older (roughly 4.9 million people) smoked cigarettes either daily or occasionally, according to Stats Canada data, released June 25, 2019. And cigarettes are the "worst offenders," much worse than pipe tobacco and cigars.

There are about 600 ingredients in cigarettes. When burned, cigarettes create more than 7,000 chemicals. At least 69 of these chemicals are known to cause cancer, and many are toxic, according to the American Lung Association. Some of these industrial chemicals are ammonia, arsenic, benzene, formaldehyde, lead, and toluene.

"With nicotine-based vaping, Canadians are reducing their harm. You are still ingesting nicotine, which is addictive, but you are not ingesting those other toxic chemicals," says Mr. Bekman, himself a reformed smoker. For 13 years, he used to smoke up to two packs of cigarettes a day.



"For every Canadian who quits smoking, that means not only less cost to provincial healthcare systems, but more importantly, improved health and a better quality of life," says Mr. Bekman, who has also lost weight recently and has become more health-conscious.

The so-called "Vaping Crisis" of fall 2019 that caused lung-related injuries in 2,800 people and killed more than 60, mostly in the United States, was caused by people vaping THC e-liquid [cannabis] bought on the Black Market, and not admitting it to their doctors or the police.



Further, the culprit of lung-related injuries [EVALI] was identified as vitamin E acetate, contained in illicit THC e-liquid, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).



"Importantly, prior to the 'Vaping Crisis,' millions of people around the world had been using nicotine-based vaping to reduce their harm for 10 years, without any incident," says Mr. Bekman.

DashVapes is also an environmentally responsible company, with modular and refillable vaping devices.



"There is no point filling up landfills with single-use, plastic vaping devices. It is completely unnecessary," says Mr. Bekman.

About DashVapes Inc.



DashVapes Inc., Canada's largest independently owned e-cigarette company, operates 12 vape retail stores in Ontario and British Columbia. In addition, DashVapes operates an international website that serves customers in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Europe, and Australia.



DashVapes operates two ISO-9001, cGMP, HACCP certified, purpose-built laboratories for the manufacturing of Nicotine e-Liquid, with manufacturing facilities in Markham, Ontario, and Burnaby, British Columbia.

